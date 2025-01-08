Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Fires

Newsom calls Trump's claims 'pure fiction' after president-elect points finger over California fire tragedy

Newsom claims there is no water shortage in California as wildfires rage

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Newsom's state of emergency declaration is 'possibly a bit premature,' medical expert says Video

Gov. Newsom's state of emergency declaration is 'possibly a bit premature,' medical expert says

Custom Care Medical internist Dr. Frank Contacessa discusses Nestle launching a drink that suppresses hunger and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency over Bird Flu.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is firing back at President-elect Donald Trump for comments he made Wednesday about the response to deadly wildfires currently devastating Southern California.

Trump spoke with reporters after attending meetings Wednesday on Capitol Hill and accused Newsom of not "[doing] a good job," but noted they "worked well together" and would again when he takes office later this month.

"It's very sad because I've been trying to get Gavin Newsom to allow water to come - you'd have tremendous water up there, they send it out from the Pacific - because they're trying to protect a tiny little fish," Trump said. "For the sake of a smelt, they have no water… It's a mistake of the governor, and you could say, the administration."

Newsom's press office released a statement on social media following Trump's remarks saying there was a reason for not using the pumps. 

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; CELEBRITIES FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD  

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President-elect Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President-elect Trump have clashed on various issues, including the California wildfires.  (Getty/AP)

"LADWP said that because of the high water demand, pump stations at lower elevations did not have enough pressure refill tanks at higher elevations, and the ongoing fire hampered the ability of crews to access the pumps," Newsom's press office wrote on X. 

His office added that the city used water tenders to supply water, which is a common tactic in wildland firefighting. 

Newsom's office also dismissed claims there is a water shortage.

Firefighters battling the Los Angeles fires

MALIBU, CA - January 08: Firefighters continue to battle wind and fire as homes go up in flames in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

"Broadly speaking, there is no water shortage in Southern California right now, despite Trump's claims that he would open some imaginary spigot," Newsom's office said.

The office posted a number of quotes from California officials saying water reliability and water supply are stable.

One of the comments said there was enough water to supply 40 million people for a year.

PACIFIC PALISADES INFERNO FORCES THOUSANDS TO FLEE CALIFORNIA HOMES; GOV. NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY 

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump accused Newsom of refusing to sign a water restoration declaration and criticized him for the low fire containment.

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) fired back at President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday after accusations that he was mishandling the California wildfires. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Newsom's office said there was no such thing as a water restoration declaration.

They also noted that the supply and transport of water are unrelated.

"Trump is conflating two entirely unrelated things: the conveyance of water to Southern California and supply from local storage," according to the post. "And again, there is no such document as the water restoration declaration - this is pure fiction."

Still, Trump was not done with his criticism of Newsom. 

In a scathing late-night post on Truth Social, Trump said the wildfires were "all his fault!!!"

Trump also called on Newsom to resign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground," Trump wrote. "It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper earlier on Wednesday, Newsom was asked in general about Trump blaming him for the wildfire disaster.

"One can't even respond to it. I mean… you know, people are literally fleeing. People have lost their lives. Kids lost their schools. Families completely torn apart. Churches burned down," Newsom told Cooper. "This guy wanted to politicize it. I have a lot of thoughts, and I know what I want to say – I won‘t."

Newsom went on to praise President Biden, saying he "didn‘t play politics." 

Biden visited a fire station Wednesday in Los Angeles alongside Newsom for a briefing from authorities on the raging wildfires.

The California wildfires, which ignited Tuesday afternoon, have already forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes. The Los Angeles area fires are threatening at least 28,000 structures. At least five people were killed.

Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday after the Palisades fire grew to an unmanageable level.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics

More from Politics