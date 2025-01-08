Trump's Remain in Mexico policy could be revived under new House GOP bill

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is gunning to codify Remain In Mexico, a cornerstone of President-elect Donald Trump's border policy during his first term.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, a first-term lawmaker, is leading the effort that was first shared with Fox News Digital on Thursday.

His bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, more commonly known as Remain In Mexico.

"The American people gave President Trump and Republicans a mandate to secure the border, and Congress must pass the Remain In Mexico Act as a first step to secure our border and fix the problems Democrats created in our country," Gill told Fox News Digital.

The policy, which Trump implemented in January 2019, required migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. southwestern border to await their immigration proceedings in Mexico.

A federal judge had halted the Biden administration from stopping the program, but officials ceased its use for new cases in mid-2022.

President Biden had campaigned on ending the policy, which human rights groups and left-wing organizations had criticized as cruel and inhumane, given the accusations of rape and other crimes that migrants had endured while waiting in Mexico.

The American Civil Liberties Union previously said about the policy, "The Remain in Mexico Policy, misleadingly dubbed the "Migrant Protection Protocols" created a humanitarian disaster at the border and has been the subject of ACLU lawsuits since it was first implemented in 2019."

Proponents of Remain In Mexico, however, have argued that it is one of the only viable solutions to help cities and towns on the U.S. side of the border, many of which have seen their infrastructures strained by the volume of people crossing illegally or seeking asylum.

Gill is introducing his bill roughly two weeks before Trump takes office for his second term.

Codifying the policy in federal law would make it significantly harder for critics to then repeal it under a different administration.

Congressional Republicans have been rushing to prepare for Trump's return with a flurry of conservative legislative proposals made since the 119th Congress kicked off last Friday.

A significant number of those bills are related to immigration and the border, an issue that proved critical for the GOP in the November elections.

The House passed its first bill of the term on Tuesday, aimed at enabling federal officials to detain migrants accused or convicted of theft-related crimes. More than 40 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, alongside all present Republicans.

Trump has signaled he is hoping for an active first 100 days in office, particularly with Republicans controlling both the House and Senate.

The White House did not return a request for comment.