New Mexico suspect goes on stabbing spree, injures nearly a dozen victims, police say

Police say the suspect is in custody

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say nearly a dozen people were injured by a suspect who went on a stabbing spree on Sunday. 

Albuquerque police said officers are investigating seven possible scenes that stretched from Down to Central and Wyoming. 

All victims are believed to be in stable condition and the lone suspect is in custody, police said. 

"They appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident here on Central, a person just came up and said they were stabbed. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," Officer Gilbert Gallegos said. 

The intersection in downtown Albuquerque near where the suspect stabbed nearly a dozen people. 

The intersection in downtown Albuquerque near where the suspect stabbed nearly a dozen people.  (Google Maps)

Local outlet KRQE, citing officials, reported that the suspect was riding a BMX bike and wielding a "long knife." 

Fox News has reached out to APD for further comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

