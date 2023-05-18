Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico officials release videos showing officers rushing gunman who killed 3 women

NM teen opened fire aimlessly outside residential home the day before his high school graduation

Associated Press
Video recordings released by police Thursday of this week’s deadly rampage in New Mexico show someone saying "kill me" on a home's doorbell camera and officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman before fatally shooting him outside a church.

Police have been probing for motivations behind the deadly attack by Beau Wilson on Monday, the day before he was due to graduate from high school, amid some indications from relatives of prior mental health issues.

NEW MEXICO POLICE RELEASE CRYPTIC NOTE FROM TEEN SHOOTER ACCUSED OF MURDERING 3 ELDERLY WOMEN, INJURING 2 COPS

18-year-old Beau Wilson note

Farmington police released a note that officers found on 18-year-old Beau Wilson's person. (Farmington New Mexico Police)

Slain by the shooter were longtime Farmington residents Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita.

At least six other people were wounded, including two police officers who have been released from medical care as they recover.