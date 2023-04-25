Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana teen sentenced to 25 years in connection to fatal shooting during robbery

IN teen's accomplice was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the crime

Associated Press
A northeastern Indiana teenager has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during a robbery outside a Fort Wayne church.

An Allen County judge sentenced Swar Hit, 17, on Monday after the Fort Wayne teen pleaded guilty to robbery in October. He was originally charged with felony murder and robbery, The Journal Gazette reported.

Hit was 16 when he and Aung Oo, then 15, were accused of robbing and killing Luke Borror, 21, in April 2022 outside the New Covenant Worship Center as the congregation was attending services inside.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A teen from Indiana was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a murder that took place during a robbery outside a church in Fort Wayne.

The trio met in the church parking lot to deal in one-use vaping devices known as puff bars. Prosecutors said church video showed Oo struggle with Borror over a backpack before Oo fatally shot him.

Both youths were charged as adults in the case.

Oo pleaded guilty in February to felony murder in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges he had faced. Oo, 16, was sentenced in March to 65 years in prison.