New Mexico mom faces 3rd DUI charge, had child blow into interlock device to start vehicle: report

A New Mexico mother with three children in the car recently faced her third arrest for impaired driving – this time after having one of the children blow into an ignition interlock device so she could start the vehicle, according to a report.

The suspect, identified as Dailene Lujan, 25, of Isleta Pueblo, was traveling with a younger sister plus a toddler and an infant – when she was confronted at a gas station in January after New Mexico State Police received a call about a drunken driver, FOX station KRQE-TV of Albuquerque reported.

The responding troopers learned during their investigation that Lujan had instructed an 11-year-old child to blow into the interlock device so the vehicle could start, the report said.

The device was installed in Lujan’s vehicle after a previous DUI arrest in February 2019 in which Lujan was pulled over for traveling at about 117 miles per hour, according to KRQE.

Lujan had pleaded guilty to an earlier DUI chase in 2016, the report said. She is awaiting further court action on the two more recent cases, the report said.