EXCLUSIVE: Epstein emails released as DOJ says no criminal or inappropriate conduct by Trump

FIRST ON FOX: The Justice Department released more than 3 million Jeffrey Epstein records including his personal emails Friday, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche telling Fox News Digital that "in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims."

"During the course of our investigation, we seized years and years' worth of Epstein’s personal emails," Blanche told Fox News Digital. "These are communications with hundreds and hundreds of individuals discussing intimate details of Epstein’s and others' lives."

Fox News Digital first obtained newly declassified emails from the Epstein case Friday morning. The Justice Department is expected to release more than 3 million pages of records from the files Friday, Blanche said.

The new records mentioning the president largely show Epstein showing his disdain for Trump and criticizing him during his first administration.

But one email reviewed by Fox News Digital was from March 2016, between Epstein and author and reporter Michael Wolff. In the email, Wolff is encouraging Epstein to come up with an "immediate counter narrative" to James Patterson’s book about him, "Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy."

"You do need an immediate counter narrative to the book," Wolff writes. "I believe Trump offers an ideal opportunity. It’s a chance to make the story about something other than you, while, at the same time, letting you frame your own story."

"Also, becoming anti-Trump gives you a certain political cover which you decidedly don’t have now," he continues.

In another email, three years later, in January 2019, Epstein writes to Wolff: "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

In another email, in February 2019, Epstein writes a long email to Wolff, noting that (REDACTED) worked at Mar-a-Lago, and that "Trump knew of it and came to my house many times during that period."

"He never got a massage," Epstein writes.

Epstein then goes on to discuss a business arrangement involving Trump relating to a friend who was having "financial difficulty with assisted living homes."

In another email to Wolff in January 2018, Epstein is complaining about the president, saying that he "doesn’t take advice," and that "his children have little experience and poor judgment."

"There are huge discrepancies re his real net worth," Epstein writes to Wolff. "Full disclosure would make it clear."

Epstein, also in January 2018, continues mocking Trump, calling him "dopey Donald or demented Donald," and complains about his finances and acquisitions and relationship with Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, in emails between Epstein and Thomas Landon of The New York Times in January 2018, Landon asks if Epstein still is in touch with Wolf, who had published his book "Fire and Fury" about Trump.

"Yup," Epstein replies.

Landon writes: "Have to say, he is looking/sounding increasing unhinged—Are you tempted to take any money off the table in the markets?"

"No. But no question Donalds statement is goofy," Epstein replies. It is unclear which Trump statement he is referring to. "Early dementia?"

Landon replies: "You be judge—wasn’t here a time when he at least completed sentences?"

Epstein writes back: "No, he was always stupid."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.