Death of Chicago boy, 6, was a result of mother's severe punishment: Prosecutors

Damari Perry, the Chicago 6-year-old who was found dead at an abandoned house in Indiana over the weekend, was "punished" in the moments leading to his death, prosecutors alleged Sunday during a court hearing.

After investigators discovered Damari’s body in Gary, Indiana, police arrested the boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, and his brother, 20-year-old Jeremiah Perry. A juvenile sibling was also arrested.

Jeremiah Perry appeared in court Sunday where Lake County prosecutors detailed what they believe led to the boy’s death, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Prosecutors said Damari was forced to take a cold shower for an unspecified amount of time on Dec. 29, and eventually started to vomit before passing out. He was removed from the cold water, according to prosecutors, but no one called 911 and the child died.

Jeremiah and Jannie Perry allegedly disposed of the body before reporting the boy missing on Wednesday.

Jannie Perry claimed that Damari and his older sister were picked up by a Black female known as "Monique" and a Black male known as "Wacko" or "Chaos" and allegedly driven to a party in Skokie that afternoon. Police said there was no evidence of her claims, the station reported.

Jeremiah Perry is facing charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. He was on probation for possession of a weapon with a firearm owner ID card and had his bond set at $3 million, according to the report.

Jannie Perry did not appear in court Sunday. She is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice.

The juvenile sibling, who was not identified, was facing charges in juvenile court.

An autopsy to determine Damari’s cause and manner of death was scheduled for Monday.