Mom, siblings arrested after missing Chicago 6-year-old found dead in Indiana

The mother and two siblings of a 6-year-old Chicago boy have been arrested in connection to the child’s death after his body was found near an abandoned house in Indiana on Saturday, authorities said.

Three adult family members believed to be responsible for the death of Damari Perry were taken into custody on Saturday, the North Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Lake County prosecutors alleged that 38-year-old Jannie M. Perry killed her son, and charged her with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice, FOX32 Chicago reported.

Prosecutors said Damari's brother, 20-year-old Jeremiah R. Perry was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. A second sibling, who was not identified because they are a juvenile, was facing charges in juvenile court.

Investigators discovered Damari’s body early Saturday near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana. It was not immediately clear how the body ended up there.

Damari was last seen with his older sister on Tuesday in Skokie, Illinois, around 3 p.m. local time wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants, and black sneakers, according to the North Chicago Police.

Jannie Perry had claimed that Damari and his older sister were picked up by a Black female known as "Monique" and a Black male known as "Wacko" or "Chaos" and allegedly driven to a party in Skokie that afternoon, the station previously reported.

She claimed that her daughter had a drink and fell asleep at the party, waking up later to find Damari and "Wacko" both gone, authorities had told the station. She allegedly said that "Monique" drove her daughter home without Damari.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Damari’s body "in the near future" to determine the manner of death.

