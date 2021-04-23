Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

NC police identify man suspected of killing 7-year-old in road rage incident

'There are still a lot of answers that need to be gathered,' police said Friday

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Hickory, North Carolina, police have identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old boy Tuesday in a possible night road-rage incident.

Police on Friday announced a first-degree murder charge against 23-year-old Douglas Mason Wilson. 

"There are still a lot of answers that need to be gathered and a lot of work that needs to be done," Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said during a Friday press conference announcing the charges. Police did not take any questions from reporters due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Douglas Mason Wilson

Douglas Mason Wilson (Catawba County NC jail records)

A Hickory officer was responding to reports of gunfire on Tuesday and discovered 7-year-old Kakylen Greylen Harris with "an apparent gunshot wound to the neck area" after the suspect allegedly shot at his mother's car from another vehicle, Whisnant said during a Wednesday press conference. 

The boys' siblings, ages 1 and 6, were also in the mother's vehicle during the incident.

NORTH CAROLINA BOY, 7, SHOT AND KILLED IN POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Harris was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center and later pronounced dead. 

Harris' mother described a blonde, White female riding in the passenger seat of Wilson's car. The woman yelled at Harris' mother before shots were fired. It is unclear whether any other passengers were in Wilson's car, police said Wednesday.

7-year-old North Carolina boy shot from back seat of mother's car in possible road rage incident.

7-year-old North Carolina boy shot from back seat of mother's car in possible road rage incident. (Hickory Police Department)

Authorities previously located Wilson "at a hotel in Hickory" and took him "into custody on unrelated warrants," Whisnant said during a Friday press conference.

Police said Harris' mother described the encounter as a road-rage incident after she unintentionally cut the suspect off, but authorities are investigating all possibilities for a motive. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Preliminary belief is that it’s a random act of violence. These individuals did not know each other," Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said.

Wilson was charged with marijuana possession last June, jail records show.

Your Money