Investigation into disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother takes dark turn and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Investigation into disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother takes dark turn

2. Savannah Guthrie breaks silence as her mother remains missing

3. Government shutdown enters day 4 as lawmakers vote on Trump-backed deal

MAJOR HEADLINES

BADGE BOYCOTT – Border Patrol commander removed from gas station in move that sparks debate. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY – Tyler Robinson's defense presses conflict of interest claim. Continue reading …

UNDERGROUND VICE – Major city uncovers illegal drug, gambling dens posing as stores in homeless area. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC RESET – Trump to host Colombia’s Petro after year of clashes over drugs and security. Continue reading …

HAVANA CORNERED – Russian military plane lands in Cuba as Trump declares national emergency. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ETHICS SPOTLIGHT – Massive Minnesota fraud case puts AG Keith Ellison under the microscope. Continue reading …

LEGAL SURRENDER – Planned Parenthood ends legal challenge over Medicaid funding cuts to abortion providers. Continue reading …

UNDER OATH – Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe after contempt threat issued. Continue reading …

HOT SEAT – House GOP majority reduced to one vote after Johnson swears in new House Democrat. Continue reading …

MEDIA

EXPOSED – Palantir's Shyam Sankar: Americans are 'being lied to' about AI job displacement fears. Continue reading …

‘ATTACK-STYLE’ SIEGE – AG Bondi takes aim at Don Lemon as she explains new arrests in church storming. Continue reading …

‘WAKE UP GAVIN’ – Actress Halle Berry tells Newsom he can't 'sleep on women' if he wants to be president. Continue reading …

JUSTICE FOR KIDS – Woman who reversed gender transition weighs in on landmark $2M malpractice case. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Democrats have just handed Trump the chance to fix immigration. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump’s economic wins are real — now he needs to convince the country. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

STAGE SCRUTINY – NFL's Roger Goodell believes Bad Bunny 'understands' Super Bowl LX platform is meant to unite. Continue reading …

MIND MALADY – Hidden brain condition may quadruple dementia risk in older adults. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on tourist tradeoffs and political personalities. Take the quiz here …

SHOCK COUTURE – Insider slams Grammys red carpet as ‘spectacle of nudity’ and clownish fashion. Continue reading …

ICY HOT – Man's morning routine as leaves house with coffee takes unexpected turn. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – The Trump Kennedy Center will be far better than it ever was. See video …

NICOLE PARKER – Law enforcement in Nancy Guthrie case have their work cut out for them. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a bipartisan breakdown of how Republicans and Democrats are sharpening their 2026 midterm strategies around voter anxieties. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

