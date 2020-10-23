Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Navy
Published

Navy plane crashes into Alabama neighborhood, killing both crewmen

Aircraft is a "is a tandem-seat, turboprop trainer"

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Navy honors USS Cole veterans on 20-year anniversary of terror attackVideo

Navy honors USS Cole veterans on 20-year anniversary of terror attack

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joins 'Special Report'

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed at 5 p.m. local time Friday, in Foley, Ala., killing both crewmembers on board. 

The aircraft that crashed "is a tandem-seat, turboprop trainer used to train Navy and Marine Corps pilots," according to the Navy.

F-18 JET CRASHES IN KERN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

There are about 250 of the aircraft in use. 

The plane hit a house and two cars, according to local news outlet WALA, but the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted that no civilians were injured in the crash. 

The names of the crewmen who died will not be released for 24 hours after the families are notified, according to the Navy. 

Earlier this week, a Navy fighter jet crashed in California during a routine training mission, but the pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foley is near the coast of Alabama, about 30 miles west of Pensacola, Fla. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.