Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Freeze advisories in effect from Texas to Great Lakes

Northeast to face more snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast, April 21Video

National weather forecast, April 21

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

strong cold front will move from the Central U.S. to the East Coast, bringing in record-cold air behind it.  

Freeze warnings extend from the southern Plains to the Appalachians.   

Freeze advisories currently in effect Wednesday. (Fox News)

Freeze advisories currently in effect Wednesday. (Fox News)

Record late season snow with this system brings more of the same to the interior Northeast and New England.   

Current temperatures around the U.S. Wednesday. (Fox News)

Current temperatures around the U.S. Wednesday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

There’s also the risk of thunderstorms along the front from the Mid-Atlantic coast to southern New England for today. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, April 21. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Wednesday, April 21. (Fox News)

In other news, the fire weather threat will increase across the Southwest over the next several days. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money