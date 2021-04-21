National weather forecast: Freeze advisories in effect from Texas to Great Lakes

A strong cold front will move from the Central U.S. to the East Coast, bringing in record-cold air behind it.

Freeze warnings extend from the southern Plains to the Appalachians.

Record late season snow with this system brings more of the same to the interior Northeast and New England.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There’s also the risk of thunderstorms along the front from the Mid-Atlantic coast to southern New England for today.

In other news, the fire weather threat will increase across the Southwest over the next several days.