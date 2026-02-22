Florida teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with student who lived with her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida high school teacher is accused of engaging in repeated sexual encounters with a student who had moved into her home, and plying the teen with alcohol, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mackenzie McLean, a 49-year-old economics teacher at Crooms Academy in Sanford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of sex offense by an authority figure and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The male student, a senior who was friends with McLean’s daughter, moved into the teacher’s home around March 2024 after he was kicked out of his own home, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that on one occasion when he was playing video games with McLean and her daughter in a bedroom, McLean gave him 12 shots of gin, causing him to become severely intoxicated, according to the affidavit. She then allegedly told her daughter to leave the room before engaging him in sexual activity.

It "went on for a very short time," the student told authorities, alleging that he "pushed McLean off him and told her it was wrong."

The student lived with McLean for nine months, though he estimated that he was sexually abused "approximately five to ten times" in the two months when she was still his teacher.

As the student told authorities about the alleged sexual encounters, detectives noted in the affidavit that he appeared "quite emotional" and started crying with visible tears.

The student said he allowed the sex to continue because he was afraid that if he stopped, he would no longer have a place to live or food to eat.

The student also brought a friend to speak with detectives who said she had also spent time at McLean’s home, sometimes sleeping over. The teen girl alleged that McLean provided her with alcohol and Adderall, a schedule two controlled substance.

The friend said that she witnessed McLean ask the student to sleep in bed with him, though she did not have direct knowledge of any sexual activity until sometime later, according to the affidavit.

Text messages between McLean and the teen girl show that McLean claimed she knew the sexual relationship with the student was wrong, though she alleged that the student initiated the sex.

"I’m well aware that I’m the adultier adult and so I intentionally never initiated anything because I didn’t want to make him feel any kind of way," reads one alleged message from McLean.

McLean was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning after spending nearly 25 years working in the district, a Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson told FOX35 Orlando in a statement.

"Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly," the statement said. "The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools."

McLean is being held on a $35,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for March 31.