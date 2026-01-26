National Guard in Minnesota hands out coffee, donuts to anti-ICE protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota National Guard was seen handing out coffee and donuts to anti-ICE protesters in St. Paul on Sunday.

Video captured guardsmen in yellow vests offering donuts and coffee out the back of a vehicle. One National Guard member told WCCO-TV that this was a "demonstration of safety and security."

The Minnesota National Guard posted on X earlier this month that if troops were deployed to the Twin Cities, they would wear reflective vests "to help distinguish them from other agencies in similar uniforms."

The guardsmen in the video were seen one day after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Alex J. Pretti after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security operation in south Minneapolis.

Federal officials initially claimed Pretti approached agents with a handgun and resisted disarmament.

Bystander video and eyewitness accounts circulating online raised questions about that version of events and whether Pretti was threatening officers when he was shot.

Pretti’s death happened just weeks after an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good while she allegedly blocked an operation in Minneapolis and drove toward the officer.

After the shooting of Good, Democratic officials, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, encouraged anti-ICE protesters to assemble, prompting a probe by federal prosecutors for the alleged impeding of law enforcement efforts.

Walz on Sunday called for President Donald Trump to pull out "his 3,000 untrained agents" from Minnesota "before they kill another American in the street" following Pretti's death.

Trump confirmed to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that his administration is "reviewing everything" in the wake of the latest shooting.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Bussey and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.