Alex Pretti, 37, identified as man fatally shot by Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) identified the man fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis on Saturday as one of its members, Alex J. Pretti.

Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, was shot during an immigration enforcement operation early Saturday targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault for intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid license.

Authorities said Pretti approached Border Patrol agents while armed with a 9mm pistol and "violently resisted" when they attempted to disarm him.

Medics at the scene immediately delivered aid, but Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time, many of the details remain unclear," AFGE wrote in a statement. "Video of the incident is circulating on social media, and the Department of Homeland Security has publicly stated that the victim was brandishing a weapon at officers. However, based on the video currently available, that claim is not clearly established."

AFGE said they are not certain if the Border Patrol agent who opened fire was a member of AFGE.

"This is an unfolding and extremely serious matter," AFGE leaders wrote in the statement. "Until we have verified facts, it is important that we refrain from speculation or drawing conclusions.

"What we do know is this: a member of our union lost their life today, and that alone is devastating. Our hearts are heavy, and we are deeply stricken by this tragedy that has befallen one of our own. Until more information becomes available, I urge everyone to remain calm and encourage peace and restraint in all communications and actions."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.