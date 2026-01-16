Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Federal prosecutors open investigation into Walz, Frey over alleged impeding of law enforcement

Two sources confirm federal probe into actions by the state and city leaders

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Walz tells Minnesotans to have phones to help document ICE's 'atrocities' Video

Walz tells Minnesotans to have phones to help document ICE's 'atrocities'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the public to have their phones ready whenever the see federal immigration agents. (Credit: @RapidResponse47/X)

Fox News has learned federal prosecutors are investigating both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts in the blue state.

Two sources familiar confirmed the probe, though no additional details about the investigation have been publicly released.

Sources said the investigation is in early stages, and it is unclear if it will result in any criminal charges.

The Justice Department declined to comment. 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Tim Walz

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz are at the center of a federal probe into impeding law enforcement. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

The Democratic leaders have encouraged anti-immigration enforcement protests following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot Jan. 7 by a federal agent while allegedly blocking an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

