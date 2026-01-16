Federal prosecutors open investigation into Walz, Frey over alleged impeding of law enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News has learned federal prosecutors are investigating both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts in the blue state.

Two sources familiar confirmed the probe, though no additional details about the investigation have been publicly released.

Sources said the investigation is in early stages, and it is unclear if it will result in any criminal charges.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

The Democratic leaders have encouraged anti-immigration enforcement protests following the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot Jan. 7 by a federal agent while allegedly blocking an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.