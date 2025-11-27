Trump announces death of 'magnificent' National Guard member shot in DC and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. President Trump announces death of female National Guard member after shooting in nation's capital

2. Former agent says Afghan evacuee vetting was 'free-for-all' after DC shooting

3. The New Yorker writer faces backlash over comments on National Guard shooting

FAMILY HEARTBREAK – Anna Kepner's father wants stepson to 'face the consequences' in cruise ship death case. Continue reading …

HEIST HOLIDAY – Black Friday theft threat turns holiday weekend into shoplifters' ‘Super Bowl.’ Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Top US officials break silence on alleged cover-up of non-human intelligence. Continue reading …

‘KEEP IT UP’ – Angel families thank Trump in new Thanksgiving video for his border security efforts. Continue reading …

CANNED – Campbell’s fires executive allegedly caught calling company’s food 's--- for poor people' in recording. Continue reading …

POISON PIPELINE CUT – President Trump says US will soon stop Venezuelan drug traffickers ‘by land.’ Continue reading …

KREMLIN TALKS – Putin signals openness to Trump’s peace proposal amid ongoing Ukraine conflict. Continue reading …

FUNDING FREEZE – Migrant charity faces six-year federal grant ban over alleged 'pervasive' violations. Continue reading …

FIXED ODDS – Congress investigates sports betting scandals as concerns rise over game integrity. Continue reading …

PARENTAL REVOLT – Father outraged after discovering 11-year-old son was slated to take survey about sexual orientation. Continue reading …

NO STRINGS – Cook County in Illinois approves permanent guaranteed income program. Continue reading …

‘TENSIONS WERE HIGH’ – Student hits elderly man with Taco Bell cup over Turning Point chapter approval. Continue reading …

‘STILL ENGAGED’ – Trump doing 'much more' than Biden did, MS NOW anchor says after NYT 'fatigue' report. Continue reading …

JOSEPH LAVORGNA – Trump is making life affordable again for every American and here's how. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH – Republicans get second chance to finally fix health care. Continue reading …



FLEET GROUNDED – UPS freezes MD-11 fleet after engine failure leads to deadly crash. Continue reading …

STUFFING IT ALL IN – Thanksgiving traditions now influencing the way Americans search for homes. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – What is Marjorie Taylor Greene doing next? Which turkeys got a Trump pardon? Take the quiz here …

LOST WORLDS – Divers reveal mysterious underwater 'parking lot' preserved for millennia. Continue reading …

PAM BONDI – Death penalty on the table in National Guard shooting. See video …

NANCY MACE – National Guardsmen attack shows Afghanistan withdrawal has had devastating consequences. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a look at record-breaking travel and whether America’s strained airports can keep holiday plans on schedule. Check it out ...

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













Fox News Go

