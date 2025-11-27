Katy Tur says Trump doing 'much more' than Biden ever did as NYT reports on president's 'fatigue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW host Katy Tur said during a podcast on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was doing "much more" than former President Biden did, amid a New York Times report that said the president was showing signs of "fatigue."

"The Daily Beast Podcast" host Joanna Coles and Tur pointed out that the president makes himself visible, and said Trump loves press conferences and does more than the former president. She added, "All of our attention is on him, we are watching this in a micro-moment by micro-moment."

Trump fumed over the Times' report, which was headlined "Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office," and called it a "hit piece" in a post on social media. The Times defended their reporting in a statement on Wednesday, and said the "reporting is accurate and built on first-hand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don’t change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this."

"I think, not to get on the bandwagon and to push back a little bit, he is doing much more than, certainly Joe Biden did," Tur said.

"He is out there in a way that past presidents haven’t even been out there. He does give access. He’s constantly on television," Tur added. "He might be slowing down for him and slowing down because he’s getting up there in age, but he is still very much mobile. I mean, he’s doing overseas travel. He’s coming back, he’s handing out Halloween candy. Sometimes these trips are one day. I mean, he is very much still engaged."

The MS NOW host went on to argue that discussions about the topic should be relative to Trump himself and not Biden. Trump is the oldest elected president ever after he won last year's election at the age of 78.

"He's not doing the same amount of travel that he used to. I mean, the domestic travel has certainly declined. He's not doing those rallies. He's not standing in front of a crowd for an hour or two hours, three hours in, you know, Grand Rapids, Michigan, any longer. And I think that's telling. But this has got to be relative to him and not necessarily relative to Joe Biden," she said.

Tur described going to a Christmas Party during the Biden administration and not being able to understand what the former president was saying.

"I went to the Christmas party, during the Biden years, and he came out at like eight o'clock, and he gave a speech to the assembled room of journalists, and you could not understand a word he was saying, right," Tur said. "Its different."

The Times reported that it analyzed Trump’s schedule and found "fewer public events" than he had during his first term and suggested that he typically appears between noon and 5 p.m. The report also said Trump seemed to doze off during a recent Oval Office event.

Trump often mocks his predecessor's stamina, and Biden's mental and cognitive decline in office ultimately led to him being forced out of the White House race in 2024. Trump broke Biden's record as the oldest elected president ever with his 2024 win, as Biden was 77 when he won the 2020 race.

