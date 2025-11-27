Angel Families thank Trump in new Thanksgiving video for his border security efforts: 'We appreciate you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Border Story (TABS) has released a powerful new video featuring Angel Families — those who have lost loved ones to crimes tied to the border crisis — expressing gratitude to President Trump for his tough stance on immigration enforcement.

The 11-minute video, released on Nov. 22 in honor of Thanksgiving and featuring country music artist Alexis Wilkins, includes more than a dozen messages from Angel Families thanking Trump and his administration.

Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie was killed in a drunken-driving accident caused by an illegal immigrant, thanked the president for prioritizing border security and "keeping our community safe."

"We hope you continue the dedication towards that," Joe Abraham said. "… We really don't want any other families to have to suffer the pain and despair that we're going through right now. So keep it up, and we appreciate you. Happy Thanksgiving."

Anne Fundner, who lost her 15-year-old son Weston to fentanyl poisoning, thanked President Trump and called him "the greatest president America has ever had."

"You spoke his name with honor and reminded me that Weston is looking down so proud," Fundner said. "President Trump, you work tirelessly, nonstop to protect Americans and keep our country safe. I am so honored and grateful to call you my president. I thank God for you every single day."

Agnes Gibboney, whose son Ronald Da Silva was murdered by an illegal immigrant in California in 2002, thanked Trump for his "courage, strength, determination, and love for our country."

"Thank you and your administration for securing our borders and deporting criminal illegal aliens and for keeping Americans safe," Gibboney said. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family."

Debbie Santini, who lost her son Jesse Byrd to fentanyl poisoning in 2022, thanked the president for "everything you've done and continue to do for families like mine."

Other messages of gratitude came from Kim Novak, Jacqueline Long, Greg Crews, Lupe Morfin, Angie Morfin, Jane Gray, Laura Wilkerson, Chris Odette, April Babcock, Kathy Hall, Jody Jones, Donald DeQuardo, Wanda DeQuardo, Marie Vega, Javier Vega, Rebecca Elmaksoud, Anatoly Varfolomeev, Uloma Anyanwu, Mary Ann Mendoza and Tena Pruitt.

In closing the video, Wilkins thanked the Trump administration for "the leaps and bounds made in infrastructure, in legislation, and in justice for these families and everything that they have been through."

"On behalf of everyone at The American Border Story, thank you, Mr. President. Happy Thanksgiving," Wilkins said.