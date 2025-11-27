Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Angel Families thank Trump in new Thanksgiving video for his border security efforts: 'We appreciate you'

Families affected by illegal immigrant crimes and fentanyl deaths record messages thanking administration

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Angel mom Tammy Nobles urges Congress to pass 'Kayla Hamilton Act' to honor her daughter Video

Angel mom Tammy Nobles urges Congress to pass 'Kayla Hamilton Act' to honor her daughter

Tammy Nobles discusses testifying on her daughter Kayla Hamilton's murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant gang member and her fight for a bill to honor her.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Border Story (TABS) has released a powerful new video featuring Angel Families — those who have lost loved ones to crimes tied to the border crisis — expressing gratitude to President Trump for his tough stance on immigration enforcement.

The 11-minute video, released on Nov. 22 in honor of Thanksgiving and featuring country music artist Alexis Wilkins, includes more than a dozen messages from Angel Families thanking Trump and his administration. 

Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie was killed in a drunken-driving accident caused by an illegal immigrant, thanked the president for prioritizing border security and "keeping our community safe."

"We hope you continue the dedication towards that," Joe Abraham said. "… We really don't want any other families to have to suffer the pain and despair that we're going through right now. So keep it up, and we appreciate you. Happy Thanksgiving."

GIVING THANKS: REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS EXPRESS GRATITUDE FOR ICE WORKERS IN DHS VIDEO

OPED-ILL-ICE-RAID-ABRAHAM-COMMENTARY-TB

Joe Abraham holds a photo of himself along with his 20-year-old Katie Abraham, at his family's home in Glenview, Illinois, on Sept. 10, 2025.  (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Anne Fundner, who lost her 15-year-old son Weston to fentanyl poisoning, thanked President Trump and called him "the greatest president America has ever had."

"You spoke his name with honor and reminded me that Weston is looking down so proud," Fundner said. "President Trump, you work tirelessly, nonstop to protect Americans and keep our country safe. I am so honored and grateful to call you my president. I thank God for you every single day."

Agnes Gibboney, whose son Ronald Da Silva was murdered by an illegal immigrant in California in 2002, thanked Trump for his "courage, strength, determination, and love for our country."

ANGEL PARENTS CALL FOR TRUMP TO RECEIVE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR BORDER SECURITY EFFORTS

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 2

Anne Fundner reacts while speaking on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Thank you and your administration for securing our borders and deporting criminal illegal aliens and for keeping Americans safe," Gibboney said. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family."

Debbie Santini, who lost her son Jesse Byrd to fentanyl poisoning in 2022, thanked the president for "everything you've done and continue to do for families like mine."

Other messages of gratitude came from Kim Novak, Jacqueline Long, Greg Crews, Lupe Morfin, Angie Morfin, Jane Gray, Laura Wilkerson, Chris Odette, April Babcock, Kathy Hall, Jody Jones, Donald DeQuardo, Wanda DeQuardo, Marie Vega, Javier Vega, Rebecca Elmaksoud, Anatoly Varfolomeev, Uloma Anyanwu, Mary Ann Mendoza and Tena Pruitt. 

NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR MURDER VICTIMS REMINDS US OF 'SOFT-ON-CRIME' POLICIES' DEADLY CONSEQUENCES

President Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys

US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on Nov. 25, 2025.  (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In closing the video, Wilkins thanked the Trump administration for "the leaps and bounds made in infrastructure, in legislation, and in justice for these families and everything that they have been through."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"On behalf of everyone at The American Border Story, thank you, Mr. President. Happy Thanksgiving," Wilkins said. 

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue