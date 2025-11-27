Trump says US will begin stopping Venezuelan drug traffickers by land: 'Going to start very soon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump on Thursday said the U.S. will "very soon" begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers "by land."

Speaking to U.S. service members on Thanksgiving, Trump praised the U.S. Air Force's 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, and their efforts to deter Venezuelan drug networks.

"In recent weeks, you've been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many," Trump said. "Of course, there aren't too many coming in by sea anymore. Have you probably noticed that?"

The president noted that drug traffickers are killing "hundreds of thousands of people a year" in the U.S. from the "poisons" that they bring in.

"From sending their poisons into the United States, where they kill hundreds of thousands of people a year — but we're going to take care of that situation," Trump said. "We're already doing a lot… It's about 85% stopped by sea."

The president added, "You probably noticed that now people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon."

"We warn them, ‘stop sending poison to our country’," Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump said he was not ruling out sending U.S. ground troops into Venezuela amid his administration's crackdown on criminal networks tied to the country's top leadership and drugs that are exported from it.

"No, I don't rule out that, I don't rule out anything," Trump said Nov. 17 when asked if he had ruled out sending U.S. troops to Venezuela.

Since early September, strikes across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean have destroyed dozens of vessels, many tied to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang and Colombia’s Ejército de Liberación Nacional.

The administration has since carried out at least 21 fatal strikes on the boats.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Emma Colton contributed to this report.