True Crime

Natalee Holloway's killer Joran van der Sloot jumped by 2 inmates in Peru prison beatdown

Report claims 'a lot of people want him dead'

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes assesses convicted murderer Joran van der Sloot's confession of how he killed Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.

Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch national who brutally killed Alabama 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during her class trip to Aruba as a high school senior in 2005, has been pummeled in a remote Peruvian prison, where he previously boasted of conjugal visits with multiple women.

The 36-year-old murderer is locked up in Peru for the 2010 death of Stephany Flores, the daughter of a Peruvian business magnate whom he killed in her father's casino five years to the day after Holloway's murder.

The motive of the attack is unclear, according to the New York Post, which first reported the beating, but two inmates jumped him in a prison common area before guards stepped in.

Medics treated him for cuts and bruises and sent him back to the general population.

PERU ALLOWS NATALEE HOLLOWAY'S KILLER MULTIPLE CONJUGAL VISITS FOR HIS MENTAL HEALTH, REHABILITATION

Joran van der Sloot is surrounded by armed guards.

Joran van der Sloot smiles as he prepares to leave the airport in Lima, Peru, on June 8, 2023. (Col. Carlos López Aeda for Fox News Digital)

"A lot of people want him dead," a national prison spokesperson told the paper.

Maximo Altez, van der Sloot's Lima-based attorney, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A former inmate who did time with the thug during his brief detention in Alabama last year told the paper that the killer, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall, is an arrogant "douchebag."

"He walks around jail like he’s the boss, demands what he wants, treats other guys like s---," Emil Quinones told the paper. "He made a lot of enemies because he’s such an a--hole."

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT'S WHIRLWIND PLEA DEAL: ‘HE WON THE GAME,' BUT FAMILY ACCEPTS CLOSURE

Natalee Holloway and friends smile

Natalee Hollway, center, went missing during a spring break trip in 2005 and was never found. (FBI)

Van der Sloot is serving time in Peru's mountaintop Challapalca prison, a place his lawyer previously said he hates so much he was willing to talk to prosecutors in the U.S. in connection to federal extortion charges against him.

And his attitude doesn't appear to be helping, Quinones told the Post.

"I don’t think he’ll ever get out alive," he said. "All he really knows is prison and I think he likes it. He’ll either re-offend to stay in jail, or he’ll be killed by someone. I don’t know if he even cares one way or the other."

Shaman performs ritual

Outside San Pedro prison in Peru, one poster reads in Spanish "Stephany Flores asks for justice" and the poster of Van der Sloot reads "Spiritual punishment." In 2012, Van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the Flores killing. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)

He finally admitted in October to killing Holloway with a cinder block on an Aruba beach as part of the extortion and fraud case in which he tried to shake down the victim's mother for $250,000.

In an international plea deal, he is serving his sentence on the U.S. charges for extorting Holloway's mother in Peru.

Challapalca prison

Van der Sloot leaves Challapalca Prison ahead of his extradition to Alabama to face extortion charges. (APTN)

The killer hates Challapalca, according to his lawyer, Altez, who calls it "hell." The prison is known to see temperatures below freezing on a nightly basis and is so remote that cell service doesn't reach it.

Van der Sloot previously had his Peruvian sentence extended after a drug and phone smuggling scandal.

Aruba authorities have left open the possibility of prosecuting him there even though the statute of limitations has expired on Holloway's murder.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports