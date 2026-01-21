Nanny affair case turns emotional as alleged killer husband watches bodycam video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brendan Banfield appeared visibly emotional in court Wednesday as jurors watched police body camera video from the night his wife was killed, wiping away tears as a police detective walked the jury through the video.

Det. Zachary Beckner returned to the stand during the defense's case to discuss video recorded by responding officers. As the video played in the courtroom, Banfield shook his head, sniffled and used tissues to wipe his eyes while seated.

The video showed officers’ response to the home where Banfield’s wife, Christine Banfield, was found stabbed in February 2023. Another man, Joseph Ryan, was also killed.

Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine and Ryan inside their home in Herndon, Virginia, an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated the killings to cover up his relationship with the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães. Banfield has pleaded not guilty.

VIRGINIA NANNY’S JAILHOUSE LETTERS REVEAL CONFLICTING LOYALTIES IN LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER TRIAL

The emotional courtroom moment came as the defense continued presenting its case, which has included efforts to challenge forensic evidence and to emphasize Banfield’s reaction in the immediate aftermath of his wife’s death.

Jurors watched as the bodycam video was replayed. Banfield did not speak during the video but remained visibly emotional throughout.

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case, prompting defense attorneys to ask the judge to dismiss the charges, arguing the state failed to present enough evidence directly tying Banfield to the killings.

The judge denied that motion, allowing the trial to move forward.

Prosecutors have relied on testimony from Magalhães, who admitted her role in the killings under a plea agreement. She told jurors she was involved in a sexual relationship with Banfield and said the two plotted to kill Christine and make Ryan’s death appear to be the result of a consensual encounter gone wrong.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

She testified that Banfield controlled the planning, created an online profile using his wife’s credentials and ultimately stabbed Christine after shooting Ryan.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Defense attorneys have attacked Magalhães’ credibility and argued the state’s case relies on inconsistent evidence.

The trial is ongoing in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

SEND US A TIP HERE