Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Nanny affair case turns emotional as alleged killer husband watches bodycam video

Prosecutors allege Brendan Banfield killed wife Christine and Joseph Ryan in February 2023 with help from family au pair

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Brendan Banfield visibly emotional as police video of wife's death played for jury Video

Brendan Banfield visibly emotional as police video of wife's death played for jury

As Fairfax County Police Det. Zachary Beckner presented bodycam video on Wednesday, Brendan Banfield, who is on trial for the murders of his wife, Christine, and another man, wept in court.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brendan Banfield appeared visibly emotional in court Wednesday as jurors watched police body camera video from the night his wife was killed, wiping away tears as a police detective walked the jury through the video.

Det. Zachary Beckner returned to the stand during the defense's case to discuss video recorded by responding officers. As the video played in the courtroom, Banfield shook his head, sniffled and used tissues to wipe his eyes while seated.

The video showed officers’ response to the home where Banfield’s wife, Christine Banfield, was found stabbed in February 2023. Another man, Joseph Ryan, was also killed.

Banfield is charged with aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine and Ryan inside their home in Herndon, Virginia, an affluent suburb of Washington, D.C. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated the killings to cover up his relationship with the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães. Banfield has pleaded not guilty.

Brendan Banfield wipes away tears during his murder trial

Brendan Banfield shook his head and wiped away tears as the video played throughout the courtroom. (Pool/CourtTV)

VIRGINIA NANNY’S JAILHOUSE LETTERS REVEAL CONFLICTING LOYALTIES IN LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER TRIAL

The emotional courtroom moment came as the defense continued presenting its case, which has included efforts to challenge forensic evidence and to emphasize Banfield’s reaction in the immediate aftermath of his wife’s death.

Jurors watched as the bodycam video was replayed. Banfield did not speak during the video but remained visibly emotional throughout.

Brendan Banfield cries into his hand during his murder trial in Virginia.

Brendan Banfield is facing trial for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his wife, Christine, and Joseph Ryan. (Pool/CourtTV)

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case, prompting defense attorneys to ask the judge to dismiss the charges, arguing the state failed to present enough evidence directly tying Banfield to the killings.

The judge denied that motion, allowing the trial to move forward.

Prosecutors have relied on testimony from Magalhães, who admitted her role in the killings under a plea agreement. She told jurors she was involved in a sexual relationship with Banfield and said the two plotted to kill Christine and make Ryan’s death appear to be the result of a consensual encounter gone wrong.

Framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Magalhaes

A framed photo of Brendan Banfield and Juliana Magalhaes and the mistress' lingerie were found in the room where the double homicide occurred, according to prosecutors. (Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

She testified that Banfield controlled the planning, created an online profile using his wife’s credentials and ultimately stabbed Christine after shooting Ryan.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

A spit image of Juliana Peres Magalhaes

Juliana Peres Magalhães in new police bodycam video calling Brendan Banfield her "husband." (Fairfax County Police Department via AP and Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Defense attorneys have attacked Magalhães’ credibility and argued the state’s case relies on inconsistent evidence.

The trial is ongoing in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue