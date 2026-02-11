Nancy Guthrie's neighbor mentions possible connection after reviewing doorbell footage and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Nancy Guthrie's neighbor mentions possible connection

2. 213 House Democrats vote against voter ID in elections

3. Transgender shooter allegedly killed family members before school rampage

MAJOR HEADLINES

KILLERS WALK FREE — Federal judge releases four illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories. Continue reading …

SHAM VOWS — Military members allegedly paid to marry Chinese nationals in immigration fraud. Continue reading …

REMOVAL DRIVE — White House reaffirms any illegal immigrant can be deported. Continue reading …

LOVE LOST — Olympic medalist regrets airing dirty laundry after tearful cheating confession. Continue reading …

CAPTURED AT LAST — FBI nabs fugitive accused of strangling 5-year-old girl after 25-year manhunt. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PAYBACK TIME — Trump vows retribution against GOP lawmakers who voted against key agenda item. Continue reading …

SWIFT ACTION — Trump admin unloads on Dem rhetoric after police thwart sinister attack on ICE agents. Continue reading …

‘TIDES TURNING’ — Nevada mom outraises Democrat incumbent in battle for critical House seat. Continue reading …

HOUSE STANDOFF — Swalwell's resignation ultimatum backfires as ICE chief fires back. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PARTY OUTCASTS — Joe Rogan slams Democrats for 'casting out' Fetterman over voter ID stance. Continue reading …

HEALTH IN PERIL — Hawley demands congressional oversight of abortion pill after FDA fails to complete promised safety study. Continue reading …

TECH TROUBLE — Trump FTC sends letter to Apple over alleged political bias in its news app. Continue reading …

PODIUM TAKEOVER — California first lady taps out Newsom to scold press at Planned Parenthood event. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Donald Trump’s most important decision is coming. Continue reading …

PETER NAVARRO – If we defund ICE, the body count of American lives would be too high. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PARADISE LOST — Island cracks down as tourists are slapped with new fees and locals revolt. Continue reading …

VANITY TAX – McMansions become financial 'liability' as buyers ditch oversized homes. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on leading ladies and music milestones. Take the quiz here …

KILLER CUISINE – Ancient humans dined on apex predators as 7,000-year-old tomb reveals shock diet. Continue reading …

UNDERWATER ADVENTURE – Man overcomes paralysis to conquer world's deadliest dive. See video ...

WATCH

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON – This is not your father's Democratic Party anymore. See video …

REP. CHIP JOHNSON – This is the bottom line in the Epstein files' redactions. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the Trump Administration outlines its plan to lower borrowing costs, boost housing supply, and keep homeownership within reach. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













