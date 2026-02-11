MORNING GLORY: President Donald Trump’s most important decision is coming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One door is marked "Truman/Reagan" and the other door is marked "Carter/Obama/Biden."

President Donald Trump has to choose one. Again. And this time, the choice will define Trump’s place in history.

On three different occasions, the 45th and 47th President of the United States has walked through the first door.

Trump ordered the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on January 3, 2020.

Trump followed that up with his second-term order to conduct Operation Midnight Resolve against Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities in June of last year and again with Operation Absolute Resolve to snatch Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro in January of this year.

President Trump ventured boldly three times and won big for the United States three times, restoring American deterrence along the way.

Trump had to restore American deterrence in 2020 because the Iranian regime had thoroughly worked over former President Barack Obama with the infamous "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" of 2015, a plan that secured for Iran billions in cash, hundreds of billions in sanctions relief and a guaranteed path to nuclear weapons. It was a surrender of the Middle East to the mullahs disguised in dense language and absurd timelines. But the Iranian theocrats knew they had won.

President Trump has called the JCPOA the "worst deal in history" scores of times, and he’s always been right. It was the equal of the "Munich Agreement" between Neville Chamberlain and Hitler. The damage to the world was immense.

While President Joe Biden’s disastrous and chaotic retreat from Afghanistan did not concern Iran directly, it did deeply damage America’s standing in the world and define the Biden presidency as one mired in catastrophic failure from the jump.

President Trump worked to reverse the damage created by the JCPOA with the strikes on Soleimani and the Iranian nuke facilities.

Now, however, the Iranians are countering with thousands of ballistic missiles which already threaten American bases across the Middle East, Israel and our Gulf allies. The nature of the regime has been fully revealed even to the appeasers on Team Obama and Team Biden: The ayatollahs ordered tens of thousands of their citizens gunned down or murdered with machetes this January. Does anyone doubt they would turn their missiles on American cities as soon as they develop the range? Crazed killers are going to kill, again and again and again.

Because of Presidents Obama and Biden, Ayatollah Khamenei and his IRGC thugs believe America always "blinks" in the end. They still don’t believe Trump is different from Obama and Biden. They see the one-day missions from Trump as brief aberrations from the Obama-Biden pattern of appeasement. The Iranians do not fear Trump. Yet.

The Iranians build enormous missiles with enormous warheads. There are more than a thousand missiles in their arsenal already, and they have accelerated the production of thousands more after the Trump strike on their nuclear weapons facilities last year.

The Iranians are working to extend the range of their missiles. The longest range Iranian missiles can probably reach Europe now. They will threaten the U.S. sooner rather than later, and we don’t have Trump’s "Golden Dome" — yet.

So Trump must decide now what to do about those missiles, and about the mass murderers who run Iran. Trump has ordered an immense build-up of American military assetsbuild-up of American military assets within striking range of Iran, and deployed the defensive systems that we have to protect our bases and our allies.

Now he has to decide which door to walk through.

Truman and Reagan (and both Bushes) would order the strike.

Carter, Obama and Biden would back down and pretend they had defused a crisis when, in fact, they had decapitated American deterrence.

Rarely do we see such a stark choice presented to a president — a fork in his personal road as far as history is concerned, and very much a fork in America’s road for its future.

Trump can be remembered as the man who brought help to the Iranian people after nearly 50 years of fanatical dictatorship and secured America from an unfolding threat, or as the president who backed down more spectacularly than any president before him.

On August 26, 1990, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher talked to President George H.W. Bush about Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Iraq. "This was no time to go wobbly," the PM told the president.

That was probably the least necessary encouragement ever, as the old fighter pilot from WWII was not the sort of man to back down. (HW was shot down twice and back flying his missions after both.) But Thatcher’s line went down in history because it is both so very British and so very useful in many contexts.

IRAN'S COLLAPSE OR SURVIVAL HINGES ON ONE CHOICE INSIDE THE REVOLUTIONARY GUARD

It is useful now. President Trump simply cannot go wobbly no matter how attractive the Carter/Obama/Biden door looks as an exit. Put another way, Trump "cannot go Obama."

To repeat: President Trump’s choice will define his place in history. Everything else in his eight years will be secondary to what he decides in the near term.

Every other achievement will be secondary. Every criticism will be irrelevant when destroying the Iranian regime’s threat to the world is put on the table.

President Trump can choose to do what no other president since Jimmy Carter has dared to do: Cripple or end the fanatical regime in Iran that already works to threaten and destabilize the Middle East every day and which will soon be able to threaten the U.S. if not stopped.

Pray he chooses wisely. America’s national security and the hope of the Iranian people and the future of the Middle East depends upon this decision.

