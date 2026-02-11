Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom's wife scolds reporters at Planned Parenthood funding bill signing ceremony

Jennifer Siebel Newsom accused the press of not caring about the 'horrific war on women in this country'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Gavin Newsom's wife lectures reporters, saying they aren't asking relevant questions as 'War on women' continues Video

Gavin Newsom's wife lectures reporters, saying they aren't asking relevant questions as 'War on women' continues

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, shamed reporters at a press conference, saying they failed to ask relevant questions of the women on stage.

The wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom scolded reporters for asking questions unrelated to the bill he signed into law providing funding for Planned Parenthood.

On Wednesday, Newsom fielded questions after he and others spoke about providing state funding to Planned Parenthood after the Big Beautiful Bill signed into law last year by President Donald Trump pulled federal funding.

However, reporters pressed Newsom on various other topics like California's delayed and pricey high-speed rail project and his upcoming meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

JONATHAN TURLEY: GRANDSTANDING NEWSOM WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO RIDE THE RAILS TO GLORY IN 2028

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about Proposition 50

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks next to his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after California's special election on Proposition 50, a measure that would temporarily redraw congressional districts, at the California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, California, Nov. 4, 2025.  (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

That didn't sit well with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who tapped her husband's shoulder and took to the podium.

"We just find it incredulous that we have Planned Parenthood here — and women are 51% of the population," California's First Lady said. "And the majority of the questions — all of these questions — have really been about other issues. So it's just fascinating."

‘THE DAILY SHOW’ ROASTS GAVIN NEWSOME ON HOMELESSNESS, HIGH-SPEED RAIL IN SATIRICAL ‘LEADING MAN’ VIDEO

Jennifer Siebel Newsom speaks at Planned Parenthood funding bill signing ceremony

California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom scolded reporters for not asking her husband questions about the Planned Parenthood funding bill he had signed into law. (Screenshot/Gavin Newsom's YouTube Page)

"You have the incredible Women's Caucus and all these allies, and you're not asking about it. And this happens over, and over, and over, and over again," she continued. "You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care."

"So I just offer that with love," Siebel Newsom said with a chuckle, adding "Ask about what we're here for today, don't you think?"

Jennifer Newsom smiling

Jennifer Siebel Newsom accused reporters of not caring about the "horrible war on women in this country." (Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Notably, the reporters seemed unfazed by Siebel Newsom's criticism as most of the remaining questions her husband addressed did not pertain to the Planned Parenthood funding.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

