Gavin Newsom's wife scolds reporters at Planned Parenthood funding bill signing ceremony

The wife of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom scolded reporters for asking questions unrelated to the bill he signed into law providing funding for Planned Parenthood.

On Wednesday, Newsom fielded questions after he and others spoke about providing state funding to Planned Parenthood after the Big Beautiful Bill signed into law last year by President Donald Trump pulled federal funding.

However, reporters pressed Newsom on various other topics like California's delayed and pricey high-speed rail project and his upcoming meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

That didn't sit well with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who tapped her husband's shoulder and took to the podium.

"We just find it incredulous that we have Planned Parenthood here — and women are 51% of the population," California's First Lady said. "And the majority of the questions — all of these questions — have really been about other issues. So it's just fascinating."

"You have the incredible Women's Caucus and all these allies, and you're not asking about it. And this happens over, and over, and over, and over again," she continued. "You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don't seem to care."

"So I just offer that with love," Siebel Newsom said with a chuckle, adding "Ask about what we're here for today, don't you think?"

Notably, the reporters seemed unfazed by Siebel Newsom's criticism as most of the remaining questions her husband addressed did not pertain to the Planned Parenthood funding.

