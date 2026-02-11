Island cracks down as tourists are slapped with new fees, fed-up locals revolt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dubbed the "Hawaii of Europe," the island of Madeira — about 600 miles from mainland Portugal — is known for its volcanic cliffs, stunning waterfalls and picturesque hiking trails.

But anyone looking to explore the destination's famous walking paths will be slapped with new fees this year.

With locals fuming over what they call overcrowding and potential environmental damage, fees have now been imposed on non-residents who want to enjoy some of the most popular hiking trails.

The stunning archipelago has become a beloved cruise ship destination. The Port of Funchal reached 700,000 cruise passengers in 2025.

"This significant milestone highlights the growing interest of the cruise industry in the region," reported MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports.

All hikers now need to book a 30-minute time slot in advance through the SIMplifica platform.

Non-residents will need to pay about $5.30 for the use of standard trails — and those trails used via a registered tour operator will carry a reduced $3.60 fee, according to numerous travel sites, including the "Hiking Madeira" blog.

Residents of Madeira and children under age 12 remain exempt from the fees — but must still register.

The PR 1, Madeira’s most famous day hiking trail, takes visitors between some of the highest mountains on the island. After renovations to it, access to its trail starting in April will cost about $12.50 for members of the public and $8.30 for those who use the guided tours, according to "Hiking Madeira."

"I definitely get where these destinations are coming from. When it gets overcrowded it drives up costs for locals, and it kind of makes life difficult," J.Q. Louise, a Boston-based travel influencer and writer, told Fox News Digital.

In 2023, Madeira welcomed 279 ship calls, with a record-breaking number of passengers.

Business was booming — yet the trails were harder to enjoy.

"The question really becomes, is a fee effective for managing the crowds — or is it purely a tourist tax, which sometimes does more harm than good," Louise added.

No longer hidden away

"Madeira five years ago was totally off the map," she added. "Now it's on all the top lists of must-see islands in Europe."

The influencer visited Madeira in 2019. At the time, it was considered a hidden gem.

Some stunning spots include the Levada das 25 Fontes, which features waterfalls, tunnels and lush scenery.

The Cabo Girão Skywalk, a glass platform above the Atlantic, is also a favorite.

"The Instagram effect is very real, and now the TikTok effect," she said.

"I went there before the rush," she recalled. "There were so many beautiful trails. It was still undiscovered by tourists."

The Funchal cable car and Botanical Gardens are bucket-list items, according to many — with visitors claiming the natural volcanic pools of Porto Moniz are breathtaking.

Locals and tourists remain divided.

"For years, locals struggled with a slower economy and fewer job opportunities," a commenter on the r/Madeira Reddit said.

"Now, as tourism has surged, bringing more visitors than ever before, new concerns have emerged."

One Facebook poster wrote recently, "We were in Madeira, and I must be honest: The crowds, the lack of parking, closed attractions without warning, put a damper on our vacation. Maybe we should've gone before all the cruise ships crowded this island."

Debate rages on

There's been an increase in housing prices, a strain on resources and a new sense of commercialization, a commenter argued.

"Many are frustrated that the island’s natural beauty is at risk, and the tranquil, close-knit community life they cherish is shifting toward something more chaotic and crowded," the commenter added.

Another commenter said, "Regarding the new city tax in Funchal — it solves nothing. ... The money will be used to restore pavements and gardens."

Travelers on Facebook had varied opinions.

"I support this! People need to learn to be more responsible and respectful toward nature, other people and infrastructure," one man said.

Another man chimed in, "So sad to see the wonderful mountain trails … turned into a barrage of red tape."

Imposing fees on tourists in an effort to decrease crowds is not a new concept.

As of Feb. 2, tourists need to pay to stand by the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

"I think tourists were shocked by the fact that the city of Rome is only asking for 2 euros for a site of this level," Alessandro Onorato, Rome's assessor of tourism, told The Associated Press recently.

"I believe that if the Trevi Fountain were in New York, they would have charged at least $100."