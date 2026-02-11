Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Federal Judge releases four illegal immigrants convicted of murder, sex crimes from ICE Custody

Judge John deGravelles freed four illegal immigrants despite final deportation orders dating back decades

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Noem says DHS officers and the American people want body cams on federal agents Video

Noem says DHS officers and the American people want body cams on federal agents

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said body cameras "can be very helpful in making sure that people know the truth."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in Louisiana has released four illegal immigrants with lengthy rap sheets that include convictions for murder and child sex crimes from law enforcement custody earlier this month.

On Feb. 6, Judge John deGravelles, an Obama appointee who sits on the bench for the Middle District Court of Louisiana, granted the four defendants release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. 

"The ramifications will only be the continued rape, murder, assault, and robbery of more American victims," said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Releasing these monsters is inexcusably reckless. President Trump and Secretary Noem are now enforcing the law and arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country."

EXCLUSIVE: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED UNDER BIDEN 'CATCH-AND-RELEASE' ALLEGEDLY KILLS DRIVER IN POLICE CHASE

Mugshots of four illegal immigrants

A federal judge in Louisiana released Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, Luis Gaston-Sanchez, Ricardo Blanco Chomat and Francisco Rodriguez-Romero, all illegal immigrants with convictions for various violent and sex crimes, from ICE custody last week.  (Department of Homeland Security; Getty Images)

"We are applying the law as written," she added. "If an immigration judge finds an illegal alien has no right to be in this country, we are going to remove them. Period."

The four defendants include Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, an Ethiopian citizen convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on Sept, 5, 2024. 

He was released into the United States by the Biden administration.

DHS HONORS ILLINOIS WOMAN WHOSE CORPSE WAS ALLEGEDLY ABUSED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FREED UNDER SANCTUARY LAWS

Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola

The entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary known as "Angola," was seen in October 2013.  (Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

Luis Gaston-Sanchez, from Cuba, has convictions for homicide, assault, resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, and two counts of robbery. 

An immigration judge issued a deportation order for him on Sept. 24, 2001.

Ricardo Blanco Chomat, also a Cuban citizen, has convictions for homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary, robbery, larceny, and selling cocaine. 

A deportation order was issued for him on March 27, 2002.

Francisco Rodriguez-Romero was previously convicted of homicide and a weapons offense. He was ordered to be deported on May 30, 1995.

SCOTUS reining in federal judges is ‘very simple,’ but took a ‘long time to get here,’ says federal litigator Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In Sept. 2025, DHS announced a partnership with Louisiana to expand ICE detention space at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola Prison. The facility, dubbed the "Louisiana Lockup," houses some of the criminal illegal immigrants arrested by ICE.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Middle District Court of Louisiana for comment. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue