Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Exclusive: FBI captures longtime fugitive in Honduras in connection with 2000 killing of Philadelphia girl

Alexis Flores was arrested in Honduras on Wednesday in connection with the 2000 murder of a Philadelphia girl found strangled in a nearby apartment

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Ex-Olympian, alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding escorted by FBI after capture Video

Ex-Olympian, alleged drug kingpin Ryan Wedding escorted by FBI after capture

Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding is escorted by FBI officials after being captured in Mexico on alleged drug trafficking charges. (Credit: FBI)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A fugitive previously on the FBI's Most Wanted list for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old Philadelphia girl has been arrested in Honduras. 

Alexis Flores was taken into custody on Wednesday, the FBI told Fox News Digital. He was wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (UFAP) in relation to the killing, the FBI said. 

"After more than 25 years on the run, this arrest shows that time and distance do not shield violent offenders from justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Thanks to relentless work by our international partners and FBI personnel, a fugitive accused of an unthinkable crime against a child is now in custody and on a path back to the United States."

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES SEIZE $40M IN MOTORCYCLES FROM OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER TURNED FUGITIVE, FBI SAYS

Split with a mugshot in an inset and the Philadelphia FBI building

Alexis Flores was previously a top 10 FBI fugitive, according to officials. He was arrested Wednesday in Honduras in connection with the 2000 murder of a young girl in Philadelphia.  (FBI and Google Maps)

The girl was reported missing on July 29, 2000, and was later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment days later. 

On March 22, 2007, an arrest warrant was obtained by authorities after Flores was charged with murder and other felonies.  On the same date, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Flores was charged with UFAP.

Flores was listed on the FBI's Most Wanted list from 2007 through March 2025.  He was removed based on overall program review by the bureau's Criminal Investigative Division in an ongoing process to ensure the list remains agile and current. 

FUGITIVE OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER FACES NEW ACCUSATIONS AS FEDS RAISE REWARD FOR HIS CAPTURE TO $15M

Alex Flores mugshot

Alexis Flores was a previously listed as a top 10 FBI fugitive, according to officials. (FBI)

The FBI has made a series of arrests of fugitives on its Most Wanted list in recent months. 

In January, the agency announced the arrest of Alejandro Rosales Castillo, who had been among the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives since 2017. He had been wanted in the 2016 murder of his former co-worker, 23-year-old "Sandy" Ly Le, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also in January, former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding was captured in Mexico.

Wedding, who was suspected of drug trafficking, is believed to have been hiding in Mexico for more than a decade in an effort to elude U.S. authorities. 

Split image of FBI wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding

Ryan Wedding, wanted by the FBI, was seen taking a practice run for the men's parallel giant slalom of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Park City, Feb. 13, 2002. (FBI | REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Since the start of the Trump administration, the FBI has captured six of the bureau's most-wanted fugitives, Patel said last week. 

"We will continue to pursue those who harm our most vulnerable, no matter where they hide," he said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue