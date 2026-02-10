Transgender ex-student identified as alleged suspect in Canada school mass shooting that left at least 9 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least nine people were killed in connection to a mass shooting Tuesday at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, officials said Wednesday. Police identified the suspect, reportedly also found dead, as an 18-year-old transgender woman who allegedly killed two of their family members at home before opening fire at the school.

The Tumbler Ridge Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the school at 1:20 p.m. local time Tuesday. While searching the school, officers found six victims dead from gunshot wounds and the alleged shooter, identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

Authorities said Van Rootselaar had attended the school before dropping out roughly four years ago. Van Rootselaar, who identified as female but was assigned male at birth, began transitioning six years ago.

Van Rootselaar reportedly had a history of mental health–related contact with police and may have had access to weapons stored at home. Police said officials visited the residence multiple times in recent years for mental health calls, during which weapons were briefly seized under the Criminal Code but later returned following a petition by the lawful owner.

Two firearms, a long gun and a modified handgun, were recovered inside the school by the police, RCMP said. Neither weapon was registered to Van Rootselaar, who previously had a firearms license, but expired in 2024.

The six victims found at the school were identified as a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, and two male students, aged 12 and 13.

During the investigation, police identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident. Two additional victims were found dead inside a residence and were identified as the suspect's 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old step-brother.

Officials added that two victims were airlifted to a hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries. One of the wounded, a woman previously believed to have died, is now alive, lowering the death toll from the initially reported 10 to nine.

Approximately 25 others with non-life-threatening injuries were taken for assessment at the local medical center, police said.

"This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response," Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation."

All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated from the school, police said.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects or ongoing threat to the public.

Floyd confirmed the shooter was the same individual described in a police alert issued earlier in the day as a "female in a dress with brown hair."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was devastated by the horrific shootings.

"My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence. I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other," he wrote on X.

The RCMP initially confirmed an active shooter incident Tuesday at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, with at least one suspect found dead.

Additional police resources were deployed to the area from neighboring detachments, along with the North District Emergency Response Team.

In a message posted to its website, the Peace River South School District said it was "aware of a lockdown and secure and hold at Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary schools."

"We are asking people to have patience as we work with the RCMP," school officials wrote.

Larry Neufeld, who represents Peace River South in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, released a statement on social media noting he was heading to the scene.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation currently unfolding in Tumbler Ridge, and my thoughts are with residents as this situation continues to develop," Neufeld wrote. "I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders.

"Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates," he continued. "I am leaving Victoria immediately to return to my riding to be on the ground and available to support the community in any way needed. I will continue to stay closely engaged as this situation evolves."