Norwegian Olympian regrets revealing affair after winning medal: 'Not thinking clearly'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid has apologized and admitted he regrets confessing to cheating on his ex-girlfriend after winning a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

"I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon," Laegreid said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav (Botn), who deserved all the attention after winning gold. They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this."

Laegreid initially became one of the most viral stories of the Milan Cortina Olympics this week when he admitted to his affair after the men's biathlon on Tuesday. He fought back tears as he shared " the biggest mistake " of his life.

"There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life — the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her," Laegreid told NRK in Norway.

AMERICAN ASHLEY FARQUHARSON CAPTURES RARE OLYMPIC LUGE MEDAL AT WINTER GAMES

"I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life."

He was distraught, crying and hugging friends after the race. During a news conference, he explained why he decided to tell the world about his personal situation on the broadcast.

"It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that's how we make life," he told a room full of journalists. "So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not."

"There are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her," he added. "Sport has taken a slightly different place in my life the last few days. Yes, I wish I could share it with her."

Laegreid's ex-girlfriend indicated that she was not willing to take him back in an anonymous interview with a Norwegian news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world. I did not choose to end up in this situation and it hurts to have to be in it. We have been in contact and he is aware of my views on this," she told VG .

"(I am grateful) to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am."

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.