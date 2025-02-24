Musk’s ultimatum deadline for federal employees hits and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Musk's ultimatum for federal employees

2. President Trump summons world leaders

3. Trump names new deputy FBI director

MAJOR HEADLINES

WAR OF WORDS – Sanctuary city councilwoman calls Homan's promise to enforce border ‘laughable.’ Continue reading …

TRIPPING OUT – Family shares shocking, new revelation about Brian Laundrie before Gabby Petito's murder. Continue reading …

BITE INTO IT – Apple announces historic US investment in bet on American innovation. Continue reading …

HEALTH SCARE – Vatican issues new update on Pope Francis’ health after warning of critical condition. Continue reading …

MID-AIR NIGHTMARE – American Airlines plane escorted by fighter jets amid security threat. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

WIN FOR THE RIGHT – Trump celebrates conservative party win in Germany. Continue reading …

HOMELAND HELP – State can get America back on track for energy dominance, job growth, governor says. Continue reading …

SPEAKER SLUMP – Trump may deliver blow to Pelosi months after she was honored with building name. Continue reading …

OH SNAP – Millions more food stamp recipients required to work under new House GOP proposal. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CUTTING FLOOR – Bill Maher snaps at liberal over far-left trans comment: 'You want to lose every election?' Continue reading …

TELEVISION DRAMA – CBS News remains 'adrift' as network plagued by controversies, ratings woes. Continue reading …

'TALIBANESQUE' – Top moments from Joy Reid's soon-to-be canceled MSNBC show. Continue reading …

'HE'S A GENIUS' – Jon Lovitz talks about doing 90s sitcom with Joe Rogan. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHRIS SUNUNU – My state is conquering the opioid crisis. Other states need to do the same. Continue reading …

RILEY GAINES – Here's the message President Trump just sent with his order keeping men out of women's sports. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

END OF WATCH – Another deputy murdered in the line of duty: ‘His God-given mission on earth.’ Continue reading …

ROYAL RUIN – Cash-strapped Prince Andrew finds manual labor 'beneath him,' expert claims. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on strawberry stars, landmark legislation and championship clashes. Take the quiz here …

DRINKING GAMES – ‘Drunk’ colleague blames non-alcoholic punch but coworkers’ responses ignite chatter. Continue reading …

'THEY GOT OUT ALIVE' – Aviation expert discusses airplane safety. See video …

WATCH

REP RALPH NORMAN – GOP lawmaker blasts federal workers for opposing Elon Musk ultimatum. See video …

REP CARLOS GIMENEZ – Government should be 'streamlined and evaluated every so often,' Florida lawmaker says. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













