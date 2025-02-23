Trump looking to sell off Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco: reports

President Donald Trump’s White House is looking to sell two prominent federal buildings in San Francisco, including the recently dubbed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building, according to local reports.

The Nancy Pelosi Federal Building, a two-decade-old, 18-story tower known as the San Francisco Federal Building until its formal dedication to the former House speaker in December, sits on Mission and 7th streets in an area that has been for years plagued by open-air drug dealing, illegal markets reselling stolen goods and other crime.

In addition to Pelosi’s namesake building, the Trump administration is reportedly also considering selling the 1930s-era federal building at 50 United Nations Plaza, which currently serves as the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) regional headquarters. The potential sales were reported by KGO-TV, as well as the San Francisco Chronicle, which cited a GSA document earmarking both federal properties in San Francisco as "non-core" assets to possibly be sold off.

In 2023, hundreds of federal employees at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) assigned to the building were instructed to work from home amid worsening safety concerns, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. At the time, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, demanded its closure due to the drug dealing at the building’s doorstep.

"It's another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He's coming after California, and it's all about payback," former Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier told KGO, referring to Trump. "The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don't pay federal taxes when you are a federal government."

In a 2020 executive order, Trump described the 7th Street federal building – an energy-efficient "green" structure opened in 2007 at a cost of $144 million – as being considered by San Franciscans as "one of the ugliest structures in their city."

Andy Ball, a developer who worked as a concrete subcontractor on the building two decades ago, told the Chronicle the project was a "waste of taxpayer money from day one."

"No investor would have built this building," Ball said, estimating the costs were about "50% greater" than if the project had been funded by the private sector. "In this market, it will represent the greatest difference between cost to build and its sale value."

The potential building sales come as the Trump administration, through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), continues efforts to downside federal government bureaucracy. Though the lease remains active for the 800,000-square-foot former Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Musk moved his tech company, rebranded as X Corp., to Texas last year.

Last year, the overall vacancy for downtown San Francisco reached 37%, with the vacancy rate specifically in the Mid-Market area sitting at 55%, according to the Chronicle.

As of December, the Federal Protective Service ramped up security at the corner since the 7th Street federal building was formally named after Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for more than 37 years in Congress. Residents who spoke to KGO-TV lamented that the problems just seemed to have been moved a block over, as federal employees would now enjoy the benefit of armed security, while everyday citizens do not. The building, which can accommodate roughly 2,000 workers, currently houses offices for Pelosi, HHS, as well as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office, as well as the GSA and the White House, for comment Sunday but did not immediately hear back.