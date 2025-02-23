Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Video shows Italian fighter jets escorting American Airlines flight to Rome amid 'security concern'

American Airlines flight 292 diverted to Rome after departing New York City on Sunday afternoon while en route to India

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Italian fighter jets escort American Airlines flight to Rome after bomb threat Video

Italian fighter jets escort American Airlines flight to Rome after bomb threat

Video shows an American Airlines plane being escorted into Rome by Italian Air Force jets after a "security concern." (Credit: X/@ItalianAirForce)

Dramatic video shows the moment a diverted American Airlines flight was escorted by Italian fighter jets due to a "security concern."

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital that AA flight 292 "landed safely in Rome on Sunday afternoon after it was diverted due to a security concern, which later proved to be non-credible." 

The video shows the plane being escorted by Italian Air Force jets prior to landing at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome.

Flight 292 had departed New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport on its way to New Delhi, India when it was diverted.

FLIGHT PASSENGER ASKED TO SWITCH SEATS 3 TIMES BY 3 DIFFERENT PEOPLE ON 1 TRIP

American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'

An American Airlines flight from JFK Airport to New Delhi, India had to divert to Rome — and landed under fighter escort — after a reported bomb threat on board.  (X/@ItalianAirForce)

The airline did not specify what the cause of the security concern was, but said, per Delhi (DEL) Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL.

The plane was inspected by law enforcement in Rome and cleared.

Reported bomb threat diverts American Airlines flight to Rome Video

Nearly 200 people and 15 crew members were onboard the flight.

MAN WITH LIFELONG FEAR OF FLYING REVEALS WHY AMERICANS SHOULDN'T WORRY AS EXPERT ALSO WEIGHS IN

  • American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'
    Image 1 of 9

    American Airlines flight 292 is escorted by Italian warplanes amid a "security concern" onboard.  (X/@ItalianAirForce)

  • American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'
    Image 2 of 9

    The flight, which departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and was headed for India, was diverted because of a "security concern." (X/@ItalianAirForce)

  • American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'
    Image 3 of 9

    American Airlines did not specify what the security concern was. (X/@ItalianAirForce)

  • American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'
    Image 4 of 9

    Italian Air Force fighter jets escort an American Airlines flight to Rome. (X/@ItalianAirForce)

  • American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'
    Image 5 of 9

    View from inside Italian fighter jet cockpit as the plane escorted the commercial passenger jet to Rome amid a "security threat." (X/@ItalianAirForce)

  • Board shows AA292 diverted
    Image 6 of 9

    An electronic display at the New Delhi International Airport shows American Airlines flight AA292 from New York was diverted to Rome, instead of its scheduled arrival at New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.  (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

  • AA Flight 292
    Image 7 of 9

    American Airlines flight AA292 en route from New York to New Delhi that turned around over the Caspian Sea Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, sits on the tamarack of Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth))

  • AA flight diverted
    Image 8 of 9

    American Airlines said Flight 292 "was inspected by law enforcement" after landing at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and "cleared to re-depart." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • American Airlines flight diverted
    Image 9 of 9

    An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday afternoon after it was diverted due to a security concern. ((AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth))

Neeraj Chopra, one of the passengers on the flight, told the AP that the captain alerted passengers that the plane needed to turn around about three hours before they were supposed to land in New Dehli because of a change in "security status."

PLANE CATCHES FIRE AT AIR SHOW IN TEXAS, 1 PERSON INJURED: REPORTS

"The flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow," the airline said.

American Airlines flight diverted from New York to Delhi amid 'security issue'

An American Airlines plane is escorted by an Italian warplane after a "security concern" onboard.  (X/@ItalianAirForce)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The midair scare comes after a series of aviation disasters in the U.S. 

An American Airlines plane collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people last month. Less than 48 hours later, a medical ambulance flight crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

Then earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down and erupted into flames while landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport. Thankfully, everyone survived that terrifying ordeal. 

Fox News' CB Cotton and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com