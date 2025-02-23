Top moments from Joy Reid's soon-to-be canceled MSNBC show

Joy Reid's days as an MSNBC host are numbered as the network announced the cancellation of her show, "The ReidOut." However, over the past few years of hosting her own show, Reid's over-the-top liberal and often times incendiary commentary went viral.

Reid’s 7 p.m. ET program will be replaced by a show featuring Symone Sanders-Townsend, a former spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, Alicia Menendez, the daughter of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. and RNC Chair turned MSNBC host Michael Steele, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Reid will host the final "ReidOut" this week after years of attacking Republicans and the president, who she has compared to Hitler multiple times.

Joy Reid praised Kamala Harris' ‘flawless campaign’

"Nothing that was true yesterday about how flawlessly this campaign was run, is not true now. I mean, this really was a historic flawlessly run campaign," Reid said as the results of the 2024 president election poured in.

The former MSNBC host pointed to the celebrity endorsements Harris garnered throughout her limited campaign.

"Queen Latifah never endorses anyone. She came out and endorsed her. She had every prominent celebrity voice. She had the Taylor Swift, the Swifties, she had the B-hive. You could not have run a better campaign in that short period of time. I still think that's true," she said.

Joy Reid claimed everyday Americans never heard the word inflation until the GOP campaigned on it

When it came to inflation, Reid claimed that most people would have "never used that word ever in their lives" before the 2022 election cycle.

"The only people I ever hear use the word ‘inflation’ are journalists and economists," Reid told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in November 2022, when inflation was at a 40-year high. "So, that is not part of the normal lexicon of the way people talk."

She continued, "So, it’s interesting that Republicans are doing something they don’t normally do, which is not use the common tongue, not use just common English like they sort of do on their campaigns like they do with crime.

Joy Reid drops f-bomb in hot mic moment blasting former President Biden

Reid began a January 2024 segment with, "Over the weekend, President Biden said he's ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue."

MSNBC then cut to Biden's remarks, which were abruptly interrupted by Reid's voice.

"Starting another f---ing' war," Reid could be heard saying with a chuckle before her audio was immediately cut.

Towards the end of the show, Reid offered an apology to viewers for the "'behind the scenes' chatter" they heard.

"I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter. I deeply, deeply apologize for that," Reid said.

Reid compares Biden surviving COVID to Trump surviving an assassination attempt

Reid suggested in July 2024 that Biden recovering from COVID-19 is a "sign of strength" similar to Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

"These two men are both elderly. Donald Trump is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo-op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we'll figure that out one day," Reid said during the coverage of the Republican National Convention.

"This current President of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID, should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn't that convey exactly the same thing? That he’s strong enough – older than Trump – to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age. So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn't that exactly the same?" Reid said.

Reid compares Trump supporters to Islamic extremists

In September 2020, the MSNBC host accused Trump of radicalizing his supporters, comparing them to Islamic extremists.

"Leaders, let's say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy," Reid said during her show. "We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people -- particularly when they're radicalizing young people. That's how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?"

The comments were met with pushback from prominent Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Reid says pro-life Republicans acting in ‘Talibanesque’ way

"It felt very Taliban to me," she said, reacting to a North Carolina legislature vote to override the governor's veto of legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the state in May 2023. "I bring up Taliban a lot w/ my poor beleaguered team, but the thing about Republicans now is that they are acting in very Talibanesque way. They are a religious group of extremists who — they definitely don’t care about children. They want to control women."

She also referred to Texas pro-life legislation as "Talibanism" in July 2021.

"So now Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women. I almost hate to ask what this benighted party will think of next," she said, agreeing with a Washington Post op-ed titled "Republicans now stand for lawlessness and disorder," by former columnist Jennifer Rubin. "This is Talibanism. Are Texas conservatives going to be spying on women of childbearing age and turning them in for the bounties?"

Reid attacks ‘MAGA trolls’ ahead of Thanksgiving, says ‘make your own dinner’

After Trump won the election in November 2024, Reid unleashed on his supporters the night before Thanksgiving.

"You right-wingers shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of your votes? ‘You don’t want to be around me because I voted for fascism. No fair. I am coughing on you with COVID, but you want me to wear a mask for your safety? No fair. My body, my choice.’ Well, here's an alternative thought — make your own dinner, MAGA. Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon, and leave us alone," Reid said.

Reid accused Republicans of worshiping Trump "instead of Jesus" during the rant.

"Stop acting like we owe you," she added. "Our Thanksgiving, our choice."

Joy Reid reveals she got into Harvard because of affirmative action

Reid reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmative action in college admissions violated the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause in July 2023 during an appearance on MSNBC's Chris Hays' show. While opposing the decision, Reid admitted that she benefited from affirmative action herself.

"I got into Harvard only because of affirmative action," Reid said. "I went to a school no one had ever heard of in Denver, Colorado, in a small suburb. I didn’t go to Exeter or Andover. I didn’t have college test prep. I just happened to be really nerdy and smart and have really good grades and good SAT scores."

