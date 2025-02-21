Reddit user calls out 'drunk' colleague who tries to blame others for her issues

A Reddit user who embarrassed her "drunk" colleague was not wrong to do so, according to others on the social media platform.

"AITA for not explicitly stating my punch [was] non-alcoholic?" asked Reddit user "deenskees" in a recent post about the drama on Reddit's "Am I the A--hole" (AITA) subreddit.

In the post, the 25-year-old woman said her boss recently hosted a potluck-style party at his house to celebrate the end of the busy season at work. "Deenskees" brought along a punch she'd previously brought to other work events, she said.

"This was a casual party with alcohol present, but since I have some coworkers who don't drink, I didn't add any alcohol to this punch, and figured that if people really wanted some, they'd just add it themselves," the Reddit user wrote.

All was well, she said, until a few hours later — when an older coworker she called "Sandy" began to get loud and dramatic. The woman was also "stumbling around the party," wrote the Redditor.

"I didn't think much of it and figured she brought her own drinks, or was adding some of the host's alcohol that was put out into something else," she said.

The woman called "Sandy" "suddenly fell off the chair she was sitting on, and made a big show of saying that it’s because she was so drunk," wrote the Redditor.

"Sandy" then asked "deenskees" what she put in the punch, saying she'd been "drinking it all night" and was "really feeling it."

Confused, the punchmaker told her it was a mix of ginger ale, 7 Up, orange juice and juice concentrate — and that it didn't contain any alcohol.

"I told her that I didn't put any alcohol in it."

"I told her that I didn't put any alcohol in it, and asked if maybe someone else had spiked the punch bowl," wrote the Redditor.

"Nobody said they added anything, and one of my coworkers who doesn't drink even said that they'd also been drinking the punch all evening and was still completely sober."

"Sandy," said the Redditor, "was the only person acting 'drunk.'"

"She then got really quiet, and went by herself to the bathroom. The rest of my coworkers and I exchanged some awkward glances, and tried to laugh it off," the Reddit user wrote.

"Sandy" soon left the party — and then sent "deenskees" a text saying she'd embarrassed her in front of coworkers and the boss.

"She's been hostile to me at work ever since, and is basically refusing to talk to me," wrote the woman on Reddit.

"That's embarrassing, but it's not your fault."

"I didn't think I did anything wrong, and most of my coworkers agree with me, but some say that I should have just let her go on thinking that the punch was alcoholic to save her the embarrassment."

She added, "I'm wondering now if I'm in the wrong. AITA?"

Reddit users largely agreed with the writer's sentiment.

In the more than 700 responses to her post, the majority of people said she was not wrong in the situation.

"Of course you're NTA. Sandy was experiencing a placebo effect not uncommon when people truly believe they are drinking alcohol. That's embarrassing, but it's not your fault," said a Reddit user in the top-upvoted comment.

"The truly A-hole thing to do would be to let people believe an alcoholic punch was alcohol-free! That could really harm someone," the same user added.

Others shared additional insight.

"I feel like now Sandy's creating a hostile work environment because she didn't get her way," said a user. "I'm always very wary of those people because they are looking for drama."

And one user shared a very blunt take on the embarrassed woman's actions at the party.

"NTA. The reason that she looks like an 'idiot' in front of [others] is because she behaved like one and then tried to throw you under the bus for her behavior," said the user.

Fox News Digital reached out to "deenskees" and an etiquette expert for comment.