Musk claims George Soros, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are funding 'protests' against Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed the recent string of vandalism across the US on ActBlue funders, including George Soros and Reid Hoffman

Jesse Watters: Elon Musk's security is working overtime to keep him safe from the libs Video

Jesse Watters: Elon Musk's security is working overtime to keep him safe from the libs

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on Elon Musk telling Joe Rogan that the left wants to kill him on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Elon Musk is blaming nationwide protests against his electric car company Tesla on left-wing billionaire George Soros, billionaire Democratic mega-donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and others, claiming they are bankrolling the destructive "protests."

The protests at dealerships and other locations have occurred even as some Tesla vehicles and charging stations have been damaged and destroyed, though it is not clear that the protests and the vandalism are linked. Musk, Tesla's CEO, took to his social media platform X on Sunday morning to say an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups were responsible for Tesla "protests."

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," Musk wrote.

Musk then named five ActBlue funders he believes are responsible for funding the protests, including Soros and Hoffman among others. 

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

"ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations," Musk continued.

ActBlue is the Democratic fundraising platform that's hauled in millions of dollars in donations for Vice President Harris' presidential campaign and its affiliated entities. 

"This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon," Musk wrote.

Elon Musk in a photo placed on a pic of protesters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is placing the blame on the recent string of vandalism against Tesla vehicles and charging stations on ActBlue funders. (Elon: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Protests: AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, previously urged liberals to protest Musk's actions, going so far as providing a "tool kit" with recommendations on how to "take the fight to Elon."

On Saturday, protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, including in Decatur, Georgia, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to The AP.

HOUSE GOP DEMANDS FEC PROBE 'POTENTIALLY ILLEGAL' ACTBLUE FUNDRAISING AS DEM PLATFORM HAULS HARRIS MILLIONS

Elon Top 5 DOGE

Elon Musk's DOGE efforts have uncovered several examples of wasteful spending. (Getty,AP.DOGE/X)

A man was also arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, the Salem Statesman-Journal reported.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts. 

Brookline police recently arrested a Boston man caught on video allegedly tagging Tesla vehicles with Musk decals and sharing the footage on X.

Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

In a previous interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., voiced concerns over lawmakers' rhetoric about Musk.

"People have said that they know that Elon Musk, hitting him, attacking him, is actually good for their polling numbers," Luna said. "So, they're going to continue to do it."

She also noted Musk's comments while speaking with podcaster Joe Rogan about the increase in threats on his life.

Fox News Digital reached out to Soros and Hoffman for comment, but did not hear back.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias, Elizabeth Elkind, Alex Koch, and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com