Musk claims George Soros, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman are funding 'protests' against Tesla

Elon Musk is blaming nationwide protests against his electric car company Tesla on left-wing billionaire George Soros, billionaire Democratic mega-donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and others, claiming they are bankrolling the destructive "protests."

The protests at dealerships and other locations have occurred even as some Tesla vehicles and charging stations have been damaged and destroyed, though it is not clear that the protests and the vandalism are linked. Musk, Tesla's CEO, took to his social media platform X on Sunday morning to say an investigation found five ActBlue-funded groups were responsible for Tesla "protests."

"An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America," Musk wrote.

Musk then named five ActBlue funders he believes are responsible for funding the protests, including Soros and Hoffman among others.

"ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations," Musk continued.

ActBlue is the Democratic fundraising platform that's hauled in millions of dollars in donations for Vice President Harris' presidential campaign and its affiliated entities.

"This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon," Musk wrote.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals because of Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to slash wasteful spending and fraud within the federal government.

Indivisible, an organization founded by former Democratic congressional staffers, previously urged liberals to protest Musk's actions, going so far as providing a "tool kit" with recommendations on how to "take the fight to Elon."

On Saturday, protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, including in Decatur, Georgia, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Earlier this week, protesters struck an Oregon Tesla dealership, located 10 miles south of Portland, which was targeted by gunshots Thursday, damaging multiple cars and shattering windows, according to The AP.

A man was also arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, the Salem Statesman-Journal reported.

Several Tesla charging stations have also been set on fire in Massachusetts.

Brookline police recently arrested a Boston man caught on video allegedly tagging Tesla vehicles with Musk decals and sharing the footage on X.

Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado charged 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, after police say they found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

In a previous interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., voiced concerns over lawmakers' rhetoric about Musk.

"People have said that they know that Elon Musk, hitting him, attacking him, is actually good for their polling numbers," Luna said. "So, they're going to continue to do it."

She also noted Musk's comments while speaking with podcaster Joe Rogan about the increase in threats on his life.

Fox News Digital reached out to Soros and Hoffman for comment, but did not hear back.

