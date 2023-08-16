Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Murder suspect caught at Topgolf after allegedly killing girlfriend in apartment

Suspect's apparent Facebook profile says he is 'happy all the time lol'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Police make arrest in apparent random murder of Uber driver Video

Police make arrest in apparent random murder of Uber driver

Seattle police arrested 18-year-old Neiana Allen-Bailey accused in the murder of an Uber driver in the SODO neighborhood. 

Local and federal authorities arrested a man at an Indiana Topgolf Aug. 12 after he was accused of murdering his girlfriend in a Kentucky apartment.

David Profitt, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is charged with murder and theft in connection with the Aug. 12 killing of 22-year-old Alexandra Hemmann, according to the Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD).

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) and FBI located Profitt at Topfolf in Fishers, Indiana, on Aug. 12 after authorities "suspected the subject had fled" Bowling Green "to the Indianapolis area."

Detectives initially responded to an apartment on Winners Circle in Bowling Green and found Hemmann deceased from "an apparent homicide." 

LAS VEGAS MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING GIRLFRIEND AT HOME

A photo of David Profitt and Alexandra Hemmann

David Profitt, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is charged with murder and theft in connection with the Aug. 12 killing of 22-year-old Alexandra Hemmann, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. (Facebook)

BGPD immediately identified Profitt as a suspect and sought help from FPD and the FBI in locating the 25-year-old before they tracked him to a Topgolf. 

MOTHER CHARGED AFTER ‘INCOMPREHENSIBLE’ TEXTS REVEAL SHE HELPED SON PLAN DEADLY FLORIDA SHOOTING: POLICE

David Profitt's mugshot

The Bowling Green Police Department immediately identified David Profitt as a suspect and sought help from the Fishers Police Department and the FBI in locating the 25-year-old before they tracked him to a Topgolf. (Hamilton County Sheriff)

Hemmann's apparent coworker, Monica Martin, described her as a "sweet, funny, hard working" woman in a Tuesday Facebook post.

GEORGIA HOUSEWIFE CHARGED WITH PLOTTING HUSBAND'S MURDER CALLS LIFE ‘TOUGH’: REPORT

A photo of David Profitt and Alexandra Hemmann

Alexandra Hemmann's apparent coworker, Monica Martin, described Hemmann as a "sweet, funny, hard working" woman in a Tuesday Facebook post. (Facebook)

"So many of my Lowe’s family is grieving for this young woman. Please reach out if you or someone you know is going through domestic violence! Do not be silent! I will be there for you!" 

FLORIDA WOMAN DOUSED HERSELF IN DIET MOUNTAIN DEW TO ERASE DNA AFTER KILLING ROOMMATE: COPS

A Facebook profile that appears to belong to Profitt with a slightly different spelling of his last name includes a bio section that reads, "Living life to its fullest. I'm happy all the time lol."

The Top Golf facility in Fishers, Indiana

Authorities located Profitt at a Topgolf in Fishers, Indiana. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Profitt is being held in Hamilton County, Indiana, without bond.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.