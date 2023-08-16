Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Las Vegas man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend at home

James Gina III, 50, charged with open murder of girlfriend in Las Vegas home

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A Las Vegas man was arrested after his girlfriend was found dead at a home on Monday, authorities said.

James Gina III, 50, and the deceased female victim were found at the residence when officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call about a possible person injured, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Detectives determined that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and a suspect in the case.

Gina was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder involving a deadly weapon and owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, according to online jail records. He was being held without bail.

James Gina III mugshot

James Gina III, 50, is charged with open murder involving a deadly weapon in connection with his girlfriend's death at a Las Vegas residence. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

Details surrounding the alleged murder or the victim’s identity were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will eventually release the victim’s identification along with a cause and manner of death.

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUV. LVMPD has jurisdiction in Clark County I

Police responded to a residence for a call of a possible person injured and located the deceased female victim and Gina. Few details have been released on the circumstances leading up to the woman's death. (iStock)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.