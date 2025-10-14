Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Mississippi

Mississippi homecoming football game shooting: 4 suspects arrested after 6 dead, 20 injured

The suspects face capital murder and attempted murder charges following Friday night shooting in Downtown Leland

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi wreaks havoc during high school homecoming weekend Video

Mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi wreaks havoc during high school homecoming weekend

A downtown shooting following a homecoming high school football game draws massive police response in Leland, Mississippi. (Credit: Jennifer Buckner via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four men have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Mississippi that left six dead and at least 20 wounded during a high school homecoming weekend celebration, officials said.

Three men — Teviyon Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25 — have been charged with capital murder, while Latoya Powell, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, according to the FBI’s Jackson Field Office.

The shooting erupted around midnight Saturday in downtown Leland, a small city in Washington County, following the local high school’s homecoming football game. Authorities believe the violence stemmed from a personal dispute, though the FBI said no final motive has been confirmed.

People hug outside Leland City Hall after a deadly mass shooting in Mississippi.

People embrace outside Leland City Hall in Mississippi on Oct. 12, 2025, a day after a mass shooting during homecoming celebrations left six people dead and more than 20 others injured. (AP Photo /Rogelio V. Solis)

MISSISSIPPI HOMECOMING TURNS DEADLY WITH AT LEAST 4 KILLED, 12 INJURED IN SHOOTING

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, where abandoned shoes and bloodstained pavement were visible the following day. Two others later died in the hospital.

The victims were identified by the county coroner as Oreshama Johnson, 41; Calvin Plant, 19; Shelbyona Powell, 25; Kaslyn Johnson, 18; Amos Brantley, 18; and JaMichael Jones, 34, according to local outlet WBLT.

On Sunday, the FBI released a "seeking information" poster featuring four suspects with unknown identities. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves shared those images on X, writing that those responsible would be "brought to justice."

"This is not who we are as a community," Leland Mayor John Lee said. "Our hearts are broken for these families."

The FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and local police continue to investigate and said more arrests are possible.

Map showing Leland, Mississippi, site of mass shooting that left six dead.

A map showing the town of Leland, Mississippi, where six people were killed and at least 20 others injured after gunfire erupted during a homecoming celebration on Oct. 11, 2025. (Fox News)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER DIES AFTER GAME IN MISSISSIPPI

Elsewhere in Mississippi, two people — including a pregnant woman — were found dead Friday night on a high school campus in Heidelberg, a small town in Jasper County. The shooting occurred after Heidelberg High School’s homecoming game, officials said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to the Jasper County Jail, as reported by The Associated Press.

FBI poster showing four suspects sought in Leland, Mississippi, mass shooting.

The FBI’s Jackson Field Office released this "seeking information" poster featuring four suspects wanted in connection with the Oct. 11, 2025, mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi, that left six people dead and 20 injured. (FBI)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Another shooting unfolded Saturday evening at Alcorn State University in Claiborne County, where three people were shot and one died, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the university’s industrial technology building following Alcorn’s homecoming football game, which drew more than 7,000 fans. No arrests had been announced as of Monday.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue