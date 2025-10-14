Mississippi homecoming football game shooting: 4 suspects arrested after 6 dead, 20 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four men have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Mississippi that left six dead and at least 20 wounded during a high school homecoming weekend celebration, officials said.

Three men — Teviyon Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25 — have been charged with capital murder, while Latoya Powell, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, according to the FBI’s Jackson Field Office.

The shooting erupted around midnight Saturday in downtown Leland, a small city in Washington County, following the local high school’s homecoming football game. Authorities believe the violence stemmed from a personal dispute, though the FBI said no final motive has been confirmed.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, where abandoned shoes and bloodstained pavement were visible the following day. Two others later died in the hospital.

The victims were identified by the county coroner as Oreshama Johnson, 41; Calvin Plant, 19; Shelbyona Powell, 25; Kaslyn Johnson, 18; Amos Brantley, 18; and JaMichael Jones, 34, according to local outlet WBLT.

On Sunday, the FBI released a "seeking information" poster featuring four suspects with unknown identities. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves shared those images on X, writing that those responsible would be "brought to justice."

"This is not who we are as a community," Leland Mayor John Lee said. "Our hearts are broken for these families."

The FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and local police continue to investigate and said more arrests are possible.

Elsewhere in Mississippi, two people — including a pregnant woman — were found dead Friday night on a high school campus in Heidelberg, a small town in Jasper County. The shooting occurred after Heidelberg High School’s homecoming game, officials said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to the Jasper County Jail, as reported by The Associated Press.

Another shooting unfolded Saturday evening at Alcorn State University in Claiborne County, where three people were shot and one died, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the university’s industrial technology building following Alcorn’s homecoming football game, which drew more than 7,000 fans. No arrests had been announced as of Monday.