Multiple people shot at New Hampshire country club, one suspect in custody: police

A shooting at a New Hampshire country club left multiple people shot on Saturday, with one suspect in custody, authorities said.

The incident took place at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

"Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained," the Nashua Police Department said in a statement. "The scene is still an active investigation, but there is no further danger to the public."

Authorities had initially reported that two armed suspects fled the scene, and that while one was in custody, another remained at large.

In neighboring Dunstable, Massachusetts — fewer than 10 miles from Nashua — officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents on Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street.

"This order is being implemented out of caution in connection with an active threat incident at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, NH," Dunstable Emergency Management said in a statement. "Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates."

The Sheraton Hotel, located on Tara Boulevard in Nashua, has been designated as the unification site, police said. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Sky Meadow area at this time.

The Nashua Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Nashua Fire Rescue declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.