Five injured in shooting outside downtown Cleveland bar following suspected altercation, police say

A shooting outside a bar in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday evening left five people injured, including one person believed to be a suspect, officials say.

The incident took place at around 6:15 p.m in the 1000 block of West 10th Street near the central, waterfront neighborhood of The Flats. An initial investigation suggests the shooting escalated from a dispute in a nearby bar, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation inside the nearby bar escalated outside, leading to the shooting," the Cleveland Division of Police told Fox News Digital in an email.

Officers said they received reports of gunfire shortly after Cleveland Fire crews had already been dispatched to the area for overcrowding at a bar. Fire personnel also reported hearing the gunfire, according to police.

After arriving at the scene, police said they administered aid to five victims, including one person believed to be a suspect.

The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Services brought all five of the victims to the hospital, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Officers did not announce any arrests Sunday night but said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

In July, three police officers were hospitalized, and one person was killed after a shooting in an industrial part of Lorain, Ohio. Lorain Police, while doing proactive patrolling in the area, encountered a man and exchanged gunfire with him at the dead end of River Bend Drive, Elyria Police Chief James Welsh told reporters at the time.

The Cleveland Division of Fire did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.