Mugshot reveals Virginia bank robbery suspect accused of taking 4 adults, 1 child hostage at Wells Fargo

Virginia authorities released the mugshot of the bank robbery suspect accused of taking four adults and one child hostage inside a Wells Fargo outside Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, 30, of Durham, North Carolina, has been charged with bank robbery and abduction in connection to the hour-long standoff that developed at the Wells Fargo location in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered the bank, grabbed an employee, indicated he had a firearm and demanded cash before walking behind the counter.

"Responding officers established a perimeter and worked to safely resolve the incident as the suspect remained barricaded inside the bank with employees and patrons," police said. "During the course of the incident, members of the Emergency Response Team approached the bank, gave the suspect commands, which he complied with, and took him into custody without incident. The patrons and employees, four adults and one child, then safely exited the bank. All were evaluated on scene by medics as a precaution and no injuries were reported."

No cash was reported stolen, and no weapon was located on the scene, the department said in a release.

Police said the incident remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Allarenja is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

"The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority, and we are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers," bank officials said in a statement to FOX 5 DC. "We are appreciative of the work of the Arlington Police Department in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation."

The incident comes on the heels of a Louisville, Kentucky, bank shooting that left five victims dead and eight others injured this week. The alleged shooter, a bank employee, also died.