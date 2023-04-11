Virginia police report possible hostage situation at bank after armed robbery
Virginia police say the suspect demanded money and implied he had a weapon
Police in Arlington, Virginia are reporting a possible hostage situation at a bank after an armed robbery.
The Arlington County Police Department said the armed robbery happened in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday when the suspect "entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Officials say that the suspect is barricaded inside the bank along with customers and employees.
This is a developing story.