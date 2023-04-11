Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia police report possible hostage situation at bank after armed robbery

Virginia police say the suspect demanded money and implied he had a weapon

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Arlington, Virginia are reporting a possible hostage situation at a bank after an armed robbery.

The Arlington County Police Department said the armed robbery happened in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday when the suspect "entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money."

Officials say that the suspect is barricaded inside the bank along with customers and employees.

This is a developing story.