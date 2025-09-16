Mother of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin describes radical shift in last year and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Mother of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin describes radical shift in last year

2. Utah DA signals the case may deepen with more charges against Charlie Kirk suspect

3. Trump welcomed to Windsor Castle with luxury suite, royal tea, and honors

MAJOR HEADLINES

PRIORITIES QUESTIONED – House Dem leader gives four-word excuse for missing Charlie Kirk vigil on Capitol Hill. Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – FBI Director unloads on Sen. Adam Schiff in clash over Epstein associate. Continue reading …

JUDGE'S ORDER – Charges reduced against Luigi Mangione as supporters put on shocking display. Continue reading …

SUPPORTING TERROR – Dearborn mayor tells Christian resident 'you are not welcome here' at city council meeting. Continue reading …

‘CROSSED THE LINE’ – Big city fire chief on leave over 'incendiary' post mocking Charlie Kirk's death. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

UNCONCERNED – Squad member gives blunt response when asked why Dems are celebrating political violence. Continue reading …

TRUTH ON TRIAL – UN blasted for report accusing Israel of genocide while downplaying Hamas terror. Continue reading …

FILLING THE SEAT – Refugee camp survivor wins race after 'political assassination' of former speaker. Continue reading …

BUREAUCRACY BRAWL – Social Security boss tells Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop 'weaponizing' agency as wait times plummet. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘DISGUSTING’ – ABC correspondent goes viral for gushy reaction to alleged Kirk assassin's text messages. Continue reading …

FACT CHECK – Jimmy Kimmel blasts MAGA efforts to distance Charlie Kirk’s killer from their movement. Continue reading …

EMMY OUTRAGE – Homeland Security official fires back after actress declares 'F--- ICE' at awards show. Continue reading …

BULLY PULPIT – Virginia church leader calls Charlie Kirk 'weapon of the enemy' in sermon. Continue reading …

OPINION

ERIC PATTERSON – Why 62% of young Americans are falling for ‘pop Marxism.’ Continue reading …

MEHEK COOKE – Swing-state Democrats are out of step on protecting women’s sports. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

REMEMBERING AN ICON – Hollywood stars pay tribute to Robert Redford, film legend dead at 89. Continue reading …

MAHOMES MAGIC – NFL legend believes Chiefs will overcome early struggles despite grim playoff odds. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on burger bites and sporty stars. Take the quiz here …

FREE SPEECH FIGHT – ‘Fearless’ tour takes Charlie Kirk’s free speech mission to colleges nationwide. Continue reading …

FAVORITE DRINK – Here's what Charlie Kirk ordered from Starbucks and why. See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN TURLEY – Charlie Kirk held a mirror to the face of higher education. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The Democratic Party today is a theater troupe funded by George Soros. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for in-depth reporting as prosecutors seek the death penalty for the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













