Homeland Security responds to 'F--- ICE' Emmy speech, calling it fanning 'the flames of hatred'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder for denigrating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at the Emmy Awards.

While receiving her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the HBO Max show on Sunday, Einbinder concluded her speech by saying, "F--- ICE and free Palestine!"

In a statement to TMZ on Monday, McLaughlin blasted the remark, which was bleeped out during the CBS broadcast.

DHS OFFICIAL ASKS KIM KARDASHIAN WHICH MURDERERS, RAPISTS SHE WOULD LIKE TO SEE ICE PUT BACK ON STREETS

"How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement, who are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them," McLaughlin said.

She added, "As this woman fans the flames of hatred, our brave law enforcement will continue enforcing the rule of law and protecting Americans."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and representatives for HBO Max for further comment.

Einbinder later spoke to reporters about why she addressed the Palestinians.

"I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps," Einbinder said.

SOUTH PARK RESPONDS TO DHS AFTER DEPARTMENT USES SHOW TO RECRUIT ICE AGENTS

She added, "I feel it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding, basically, institution that is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state."

"Boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment," she said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Einbinder’s representatives for comment.

Though comedian Nate Bargatze avoided politics while hosting the show, some presenters and actors like Einbinder used their time onstage to highlight political issues.

COLBERT WINS EMMY FOR 'LATE SHOW' AFTER CANCELLATION, SAYS HE LOVES HIS COUNTRY MORE THAN EVER

While onstage, Television Academy Board of Governors Chair Cris Abrego decried the Trump administration cutting federal funds to PBS.

During his time, he also touted the power of storytelling in addressing divisions in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At a time when division dominates the headlines, storytelling still has the power to unite us," he said. "All of us in this room must continue to champion that power and wield it responsibly in moments like this. Neutrality is not enough. We must be voices for connection, inclusion and empathy because we know that culture doesn’t come from the top down, it rises from the bottom up."