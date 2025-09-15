Hall of Famer Dan Marino backs struggling Chiefs after starting season 0-2: 'They’re going to be OK'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs watched as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles knelt out their second win to start the 2025 season.

In turn, the Chiefs fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2014.

It’s unusual to see Kansas City in this position, but Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino isn’t panicking about the storyline. He believes the Chiefs, as they have in the past, will overcome adversity.

A big reason for that confidence is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I think Patrick is probably the best quarterback in the league," Marino told Fox News Digital while also discussing his personal health journey after being diagnosed with MASH, also known as fatty liver disease. "He’s shown it over the last few years. He’s an incredible athlete, incredible talent. He’s a positive guy, a leader. I think he’s going to bring those guys back around.

"It’s one of those things — it’s 0-2 and it happens. They had a tough couple games, but I’ve got a feeling they’re going to be OK."

Since the 2020 season, 42 teams have started 0-2, and only five went on to make the playoffs. Statistically, the Chiefs’ chances are slim, but it would still be a shock if they missed the postseason.

Kansas City has shown time and again in the Mahomes era that even the slimmest playoff chances are worth betting on. And this time, they still have 15 regular-season games left to work with.

One factor in their early struggles has been the lack of healthy role players on offense. Second-year receiver Xavier Worthy, expected to step up as Mahomes’ top wideout while Rashee Rice serves a six-game suspension, dislocated his shoulder on the third snap of the season.

The rushing attack has also been ineffective. Mahomes leads the team with 123 rushing yards through two weeks, while running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt each have just 47 yards.

Could things look different once Rice and Worthy return? Possibly. But head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs know that doesn’t help them right now.

"Listen, if you don’t have all your great players with you, I don’t care who’s telling you otherwise—it’s going to affect your offense," Marino said. "But you’ve got to find a way to overcome that. You overcome it in a way of playing mistake-free football and figuring out how you’re going to score points.

"That’s kind of the situation they may be in right now, but I’ve got a feeling Patrick will be OK."

The Chiefs also haven’t been blown out. In Week 1, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers played a near-perfect game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earning a 27-21 win. In Week 2, the Eagles’ defense held strong in a 20-17 victory despite a quieter offensive performance than in their Super Bowl LIX win.

Next, the Chiefs will meet another 0-2 team as they travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants on Sunday night.

