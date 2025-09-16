Kash Patel calls Adam Schiff ‘political buffoon’ during heated Epstein–Maxwell hearing exchange

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel sparred with Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Tuesday, escalating to the point where Patel labeled Schiff a "political buffoon."

The exchange occurred as Schiff pressed Patel for details on why the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security prison after U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell in Florida. The visit came after the Trump administration announced it would not unseal investigation materials concerning Epstein.

As a result, Schiff asked Patel to clarify what prompted Maxwell’s transfer, and who made the decision to move her and why. When Patel said the Bureau of Prisons signed off on the move, Schiff cast doubt that it moved Maxwell independently and without any outside input, given the timeliness of Blanche's meeting with Maxwell.

"You want the American people to believe that?" Schiff said. "Do you think they're stupid?"

"No, I think the American people believe the truth. That I'm not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates," Patel said before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform, and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you and we have callously proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward."

"I'm not surprised," Schiff said.

"I'm not surprised," Patel said. "You continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best."

Maxwell has been convicted on charges including sex trafficking of a minor and is serving a 20-year sentence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.