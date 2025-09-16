ABC reporter calls Charlie Kirk assassin's text messages with transgender partner 'very touching'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman is under fire for putting a spotlight on what he called the "very touching" text messages Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin sent to his transgender partner.

After the press conference announcing the murder charges against 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, Gutman marveled at "such specific text messages" that were unearthed about the murder weapon.

"But, also, it was very touching in a way that many of us didn't expect," Gutman said. "A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.'

"So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner. So a very interesting and … riveting press conference."

On ABC News' livestream platform, Gutman doubled down, calling it "heartbreaking on so many levels," linking Kirk's brutal murder to the "portrait of a very human person."

"I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching, right?" Gutman said.

"And the terminology he used, he was trying to protect him. He kept calling him ‘my love.’ ‘My reason for doing this is to protect you,’ you know, but also asking him to delete the messages and not speak to law enforcement. So, there’s this heartbreaking duality that we’re seeing very tragically playing out."

Gutman quickly went viral with critics slamming his "disgusting" comments.

"Wait, what???" Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., exclaimed.

"Wtaf," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz reacted.

"@MattGutmanABC the new front runner for worst take of the day, and that’s an impressive feat today," Just The News correspondent Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

"All it takes is transgenderism being involved, and suddenly the mainstream press thinks the shooter and his boyfriend are a touching love story. Insane," Red State writer Bonchie posted.

"If they aren't going to change over this, they aren't going to change over anything," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote.

ABC News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced Tuesday that Robinson is being charged with several counts, including aggravated murder.

Included in the indictment were text messages Robinson had sent to roommate Lance Twiggs, who Fox News Digital previously reported he had a romantic relationship with. Twiggs is a biological male who identifies as a woman.

"I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet," Robinson wrote in one exchange, according to the indictment. "Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

"you weren’t the one who did it right????" the roommate exclaimed.

"I am, I’m sorry," Robinson responded.