Homicide

Mother charged with murder after faking kidnapping of 3-year-old daughter: police

Darrian Randle, 31, told officers on Tuesday that an armed man snatched her daughter Nola Dinkins from her vehicle and fled

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Mother charged with killing daughter after abduction claim triggered amber alert Video

Mother charged with killing daughter after abduction claim triggered amber alert

A woman who told police that her 3-year-old daughter had been abducted has now been charged with murder after a body was found.

A woman who police said made up a story about her 3-year-old daughter being abducted from her at gunpoint in Delaware has been charged with murder after the remains of a child were found.

Darrian Randle, 31, told officers on Tuesday that an armed man snatched her daughter, Nola Dinkins, from her vehicle and then fled in an SUV with a White woman at around 7:15 p.m., according to New Castle County Police. 

Randle said her boyfriend, Cedrick Antoine Britten, 44, was with her at the time. 

Darrian Randle and her daughter Nola Dinkins.

Darrian Randle, right, who police said made up a story about her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, being abducted from her at gunpoint in Delaware, has been charged with murder after the remains of a child were found. (New Castle County Police. )

Police responded to the scene in the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, in northern Delaware, and then an overnight investigation for a missing person was launched by the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the FBI.

However, the Amber Alert was canceled when police in Maryland discovered human remains in a vacant lot in Cecil County after questioning Britten at Randle’s last known address in North East, Maryland.

The remains have not yet been identified, and police are awaiting formal identification from the medical examiner. Maryland State Police said the remains appear consistent with those of a child.  

Police investigating the case

Police are investigating the case this week. (Fox 29)

Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo on Wednesday said Randle and Britten were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation, according to Fox 29.

Randle has been charged with first and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and other crimes.

Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo

Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said a body was discovered in the case. (Fox 29)

She is currently in police custody at the New Castle County Division of Police awaiting extradition, Fox 29 reported. 

Britten, meanwhile, has been charged as an accessory after the fact, including failure to report a child’s death.

He is being held by police in Maryland and awaiting transport to the Cecil County District Court for an initial appearance. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.